Sexually transmitted infections among young women rise amid overall increase since pandemic

Since 2019, the notification rate in women aged 20-24 years rose 34pc. Photo: Getty Images

An increase in the sexually transmitted diseases chlamydia and gonorrhoea in women aged 20-24 years last year is a source of concern, according to a public health report.

It comes against a background of an overall rise in sexually transmitted infections since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since 2019 the disease notification rate in women aged 20-24 years increased by 34pc.

Chlamydia went up by 35pc and gonorrhoea by 75pc in this age group.

Although chlamydia does not usually cause any symptoms and can normally be treated with a short course of antibiotics, it can be serious if it is not treated early on.

It can spread to other parts of the body and lead to long-term health problems, especially in women, including pelvic inflammatory disease, ectopic pregnancy and infertility.

Gonorrhoea is usually treated with a single antibiotic.

The report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said notifications of sexually transmitted infections last year increased when compared to 2021, 2020 and the pre-pandemic year 2019.

The climb is mainly due to a rise in gonorrhoea at 45pc and chlamydia at 20pc.

Notifications of early infectious syphilis, herpes simplex and trichomoniasis have remained relatively stable.

The most common infections reported last year were chlamydia (10,955 cases), gonorrhoea (4,075) and herpes simplex virus (1,619).

“The groups most affected by were young people aged 15 to 24 and gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (gbMSM),” said the report.

It said two-fifths of infections notified in 2022 were in people younger than 25 years of age.

Since 2019 the notification rate in women aged 15-19 fell by 8pc but gonorrhoea notification rose by 23pc.

Cases in men aged 15-19 increased by 8pc while chlamydia fell by 11pc. But the gonorrhoea notification rate increased by 44pc.

Among men aged 20-24, infections increased by 17pc. Chlamydia in this group went up by 6pc and gonorrhoea by 56pc.

Some infections have disproportionately affected gay and bisexual men including mpox, previously known as monkeypox.

Preliminary figures for the first 15 weeks of this year show an ongoing trend with an increase in chlamydia and gonorrhoea when compared to the same period last year.

The report’s authors said: “We cannot definitively say why this has happened, but it is likely to be due to a combination of factors that are all contributing to the increases.

“Prior to the pandemic, many infections were increasing and the figures in 2022 reflect ongoing increasing trends evident in advance of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In 2022, socialising resumed, along with behaviours that increase the risk of acquiring an infection.

"These include not using condoms consistently, particularly when changing partners.”

It said a home testing service, integrated with public clinics, initially on a pilot basis in 2021, has expanded over time to cover all counties.

Some 83pc of people availing of home testing were asymptomatic at the time of testing.