Sexual Health Centre report reveals increase in demand for LGBT, STI and post pregnancy termination supports

DEMAND for post pregnancy termination support rose by more than 50pc last year at one Irish sexual health centre.

The revelation came as the Sexual Health Centre (SHC) annual report also revealed surges in demand for assistance with LGBTQIA+ issues, crisis pregnancies as well as testing for sexually transmitted infections (STI).

The Cork service stressed that the report underlined the critical importance of providing widespread accessibility to sexual and reproductive health services.

Its annual report revealed that while it dealt with 157 post termination counselling sessions in 2018, that had risen to 236 last year - an increase of more than 50pc.

Almost half (46.8pc) of all crisis pregnancy counselling sessions provided involved post-termination issues.

SHC Chairperson Ciarán Lynch said the overall figures underlined the support needs of the community.

“In 2019, we saw a rise in the number of people engaging with services for sexual health, post-termination, crisis pregnancy, HIV, sexuality and relationship advice," he said.

"This has been a clear indicator of the community's need for high quality, professional and inclusive services.”

Last year, the centre dealt with 6,610 client inquiries, 187 mentoring sessions, 286 HIV counselling sessions, 3,811 health promotion contacts, 719 HIV rapid tests and 504 crisis pregnancy sessions.

It distributed 32,644 condoms and assisted with 275 STI screening tests.

Some 31pc of HIV counselling sessions involved those aged 17 to 34 years old.

More than 42pc of new clients assisted for counselling over sexual issues were aged 17 to 34 years.

In 2019, SHC provided 275 STI screenings which represented a four fold increase over 2018.

SHC Executive Director Dr Martin Davoren said the report reflected changing attitudes in society.

“A rise in STI-related queries is an indicator of the wider community’s evolving attitude to sexual health,” he said.

“This is a very welcome change as it shows that people are increasingly viewing their sexual health as an integral part of their overall health and life.”

A number of new initiatives were also introduced by SHC including a one-to-one mentoring service for people living with HIV.

This service assists members of the community who may be facing practical issues such as employment, adherence to medication, and asylum applications.

