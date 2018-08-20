Senior HSE manager numbers rise 80pc

The number of senior managers in the HSE has increased by 80pc in just six years, according to new figures released to Fianna Fáil.

There are 1,329 staff members employed at Grade VIII or above, compared with 744 in 2012.

The salary scale for a Grade VIII clerical worker begins at around €48,000.

Deputy leader of Fianna Fáil Dara Calleary said the recruitment crisis in front-line staff clearly does not extend to management.

He said the increase in managers had not led to improvements in service provision in the past six years.

"Anytime a Dáil deputy stands up in Leinster House inquiring about waiting lists or service provision we are constantly told about the difficulties in recruiting front-line staff and the shortage of personnel," he said.

"This clearly does not apply in the managerial grades, where there has been an almost 80pc increase since 2012.

"Certainly we have not seen an 80pc increase in nurses or doctors during that time. If we had there would be nearly 5,000 extra doctors and 20,000 more nurses," he said.

"Many people will wonder exactly what these additional managers have brought to the health service."

Officials have repeatedly warned of a recruitment and retention problem in the service.

The terms and conditions of Irish health staff are being reviewed by the Public Service Pay Commission (PSPC), a process which is due to be completed by the end of this year.

Mr Calleary claimed elements of the health service have deteriorated since 2012, when there were fewer managers.

"The HSE has previously claimed that improved management and governance leads to better patient outcomes," he said.

"Certainly in terms of emergency department overcrowding and waiting lists, things are much worse now than they were in 2012."

Criticism

The Government has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks as the crisis in the health service extended into the summer.

August numbers on trolleys reached a record high on the day Health Minister Simon Harris published an implementation strategy for long-awaited reform which faced criticism as costs were withheld.

Mr Harris has said the strategy, Sláintecare - a 10-year reform plan for the HSE - will look to address issues of recruiting and retaining staff.

In response to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fail's Stephen Donnelly, the HSE said the number of staff at national director, assistant national director, general manager and Grade VII level accounts for about one in every 100 staff.

"These staff play the key lead roles in the management, increased regulatory and governance functions around the provision of health and social care services, against a background of ongoing significant restructuring of the health services," the HSE said.

The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group has the highest number of managers at 106, while there are 559 managers in the Community Healthcare Organisations (CHOs), of which there are nine.

Previously the HSE pointed to the establishment of CHOs and hospital groups, which are part of a reform of the health service to decentralise decision-making.

