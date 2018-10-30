Senior doctors warn that worst-ever winter trolley crisis looms in 'chaotic' hospitals

Hospitals will run out of beds for more than 1,000 emergency patients this winter as the trolley crisis reaches record levels of chaos, senior doctors have warned.

The grim forecast will see seriously ill and very elderly patients enduring days and hours of misery on trolleys.

The intolerable toll of 1,000 patients on trolleys will strike during the peak of winter overcrowding, which is now getting closer.

Dr Peadar Gilligan, president of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) - who works as an A&E consultant in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin - warned over-stretched hospitals are facing "a perfect storm".

"We will be told in January that it is a 'flu crisis' or a 'winter crisis' - it is not. It is a failure of policy," he said.

Under-funded hospital emergency services, combined with a lack of beds and experienced doctors will put hospitals under intolerable pressure, he said.

Overcrowding: Dr Peadar Gilligan of the IMO has issued a stark warning. Photo: Shane O'Neill

If the numbers of patients waiting for a bed reach 1,000 it will be double the figure of 495 when former health minister Mary Harney declared it "a national emergency" over a decade ago.

Patient suffering escalated as hospitals buckled under the strain of a surge in patients in early January, with nearly 700 patients waiting for a bed as A&Es were jammed.

But the crisis that engulfed hospitals in March this year was even worse, when the numbers on trolleys reached an all-time high of 714.

Dr Gilligan said he is fearful we are heading into the bleakest winter of overcrowding yet and the Government and HSE have left hospitals ill-prepared to cope with the strain.

It is yet another indictment of the stewardship of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris who have been left floundering by the ongoing mess that makes up so much of the health service.

"We cannot expect to have a health service which is meeting the demands of the population when we are training doctors to send them abroad.

"A sustained campaign of recruitment, backed fully by the Government, is needed to fill existing vacancies and improve services," said Dr Gilligan, whose union is still fighting a 30pc pay gap between new recruits and long-serving doctors.

"Patients will again be cared for in dangerously overcrowded emergency department as hospitals overflow with patients."

There are currently 500 unfilled consultant posts, 2,650 too few beds and a need for over 1,000 additional GPs.

"We need a major investment in acute beds, a recruitment campaign to attract more consultants to Irish hospitals and an end to the two-tier contract which leaves new consultants since 2012 earning 30pc less than their colleagues and widespread investment in general practice and primary care," he added.

Mr Harris has said €10m is being made available in 2019 to increase acute bed capacity this winter.

Some of the 79 beds will be in place by the end of this year, but the bulk are not expected to be ready until early 2019, missing the January surge.

"My department is currently in discussions with the HSE, in the context of the National Service Plan 2019, to identify the sites for investment and the associated number of beds, as part of an agreed capacity programme for 2019," he told Fianna Fáil TD Stephen Donnelly, who quizzed him on the extra beds.

The HSE will set out its plan for spending the €17bn allocation to the health service in the coming weeks, including how much will be spent on home care, which is crucial to freeing up beds.

In the past week, there are signals the trolley crisis is beginning to worsen with 67 on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick and 33 waiting for a bed in Cork University Hospital.

Irish Independent