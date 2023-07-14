Secrets of ‘superagers’ – and their amazing feats of memory

Scientists have discovered new insights into super-agers – people in their 80s and older who can recall everyday events and life experiences as effectively as people 20 to 30 years younger.

They found that such super-agers move more quickly, have better mental health than typical older adults and are more likely to have a musical background.

MRI scans add to evidence that super- agers have more grey matter – tissue vital for normal brain function – the study published today in The Lancet Healthy Longevity journal shows.

They also have lower rates of anxiety and depression, according to the research led by the Queen Sofia Foundation Alzheimer Centre, in Madrid.

It comes as Ireland is seeing growing numbers of people living to 100 and more, hitting record levels.

The researchers said most people’s memory function gradually declines as they age.

However, super-agers appear to be able to avoid this.

Lead researcher Marta Garo-Pascual said: “We are now closer to solving one of the biggest unanswered questions about super-agers: whether they are truly resistant to age-related memory decline or they have coping mechanisms that help them overcome this decline better than their peers.

“Our findings suggest super-agers are resistant to these processes, though the precise reasons for this are still unclear.”

The study involved the largest analyses of super-agers to date.

It involved comparing super-agers with typical older adults in the Vallecas Project cohort in Madrid, comprising people aged 69 to 86 years with no neurological or severe psychiatric disorders.

In memory function tests, super-agers did at least as well as the average person around 30 years younger with the same education level.

In line with previous studies, MRI scans showed super-agers to have more grey matter and that it degenerated more slowly over five years.

Using the machine learning computer model, the authors found faster movement speed and better mental health were the factors most often associated with super-agers.

They performed better in the Timed Up and Go Test – which gauges people’s mobility – and a finger tapping test that measures fine motor function, indicating they have better mobility, agility and balance than do typical older adults.

This observation was made despite no differences in self-reported exercise levels between super-agers and typical older adults.

In clinical tests to measure levels of anxiety and depression, super-agers scored lower than typical older adults.

Previous research suggests depression and anxiety can impair performance on memory tests in people of all ages and are risk factors for developing dementia.

Senior author Dr Bryan Strange, of the Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, said: “Though super-agers report similar activity levels to typical older people, it’s possible they do more physically demanding activities like gardening or stair climbing.

“From lower blood pressure and obesity levels to increased blood flow to the brain, there are many direct and indirect benefits of being physically active that may contribute to improved cognitive abilities in old age.

“It’s also possible that having better brain health in the first place may be what’s responsible for super-agers having faster movement speed.

“Further research in these areas may ultimately reveal ways to help preserve memory function in more older people.

“What we have, however, discovered is that there is an overlap between risk or protective factors for dementia and those associated with super-ageing – such as blood pressure, glucose control and mental health.

“This raises a possibility that some putative risk factors for dementia are, in fact, contributing to age-related decline in memory-related brain activity that may act in parallel or additively with dementia pathophysiology to amplify memory impairment.”

Other self-reported differences were also observed, including that super-agers’ lifestyles in midlife were generally more active.

They were more likely to have a musical background – either taught or amateur – than did typical older adults.

Super-agers also demonstrated greater independence in their day-to-day living and scored higher in intelligence tests.

