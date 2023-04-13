Scientists find gene associated with weight loss in cancer patients

The DNA part is linked to with cachexia, the loss of appetite, fat and muscle

Scientists made the discovery after using AI to help analyse the scans of hundreds of patients. Stock image

Scientists believe they are a step closer to understanding more about sudden and “devastating” weight loss that occurs in patients with advanced cancer.

Researchers in the UK have found a gene, called GDF15, to be associated with cachexia – a complex process that leads to the sudden loss of appetite, fat and muscle in 80pc of cancer patients in the late stages of the disease. It is thought to be the primary cause of death in 20pc to 30pc of cancer patients.

The team said its findings from the TRACERx study, published in Nature Medicine, could help diagnose the condition before symptoms appear.

“A biological understanding of this devastating condition has long eluded researchers, but the incredible investment and in-depth sample and data collection in TRACERx has allowed us to begin to make discoveries in cachexia, “ said Dr Mariam Jamal-Hanjani, clinical associate professor at University College London’s Cancer Institute and lead researcher on the study.

“We are particularly excited about trying to find alterations in the cancer or blood that can help identify which patients are at risk of developing cachexia in the future so that we can intervene before this happens.”

Funded by Cancer Research UK, the £14m (€16m) TRACERx study used techniques involving artificial intelligence to process hundreds of scans from patients who had relapsed after surgery and who had lost muscle and fat in their abdomens.

The researchers were able to identify those patients with cachexia.

This condition can often be hard to diagnose because there is no single screening tool that is effective in detecting cachexia.

Now the researchers will investigate how cancer metabolism and the immune system might play a role in cachexia.

Professor Ketan Patel, chief scientist at Cancer Research UK said: “Cachexia is a condition that’s devastating to patients. Findings like this will build up the toolkit we need to fight it.”