Scientist is confident vaccine can deal with new variant

The scientist behind the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine has said he is confident that his candidate will work against the new variant of coronavirus detected in the UK.

Professor Ugur Sahin, chief executive of BioNTech, said further studies were being conducted to assess whether the vaccine induces full protection against the new variant.

Should the jab need to be adapted, the company could do so in about six weeks, Prof Sahin said, though regulators might have to approve the changes before the shots can be rolled out.

He admitted that: “We don’t know at the moment if our vaccine is also able to provide protection against this new variant,” but because the proteins that coat the outside of the virus are 99pc the same as the prevailing strain, BioNTech has “scientific confidence” in its jab.

“Scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variants,” Prof Sahin told a news conference the day after the two-dose candidate was approved for use in the EU.

The variant, detected mainly in London and the southeast of England in recent weeks, is thought to be up to 70pc more transmissible, according to UK scientists.

Although there is no indication the new strain causes more serious illness, numerous countries in Europe and beyond have restricted travel from Britain as a result.

Prof Sahin said it would take “about two weeks” to test his candidate against the variant. “The likelihood that our vaccine works... is relatively high,” he said.

On Monday, he said the jab had proved effective against other variants of coronavirus that had been identified throughout the pandemic.

“We have already tested the vaccine against around 20 other virus variants with other mutations,” he said. “The immune response generated by our vaccine has always inactivated all forms of the virus.” The World Health Organisation has cautioned against major alarm over the variant, saying it was a normal part of a pandemic’s evolution.

