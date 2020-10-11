SCHOOLS will not be taking and extended mid-term break later this month to help curb the spread of Covid-19, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said.

Parents, teachers and business leaders have been demanding clarity on the situation after it was revealed on Friday that a proposal to add an extra week to the Halloween mid-term break has been discussed briefly.

Mr Donnelly said today that there "isn't going to be a longer mid-term break".

The usual one-week break will begin on Monday October 26 as planned.

Mr Donnelly said that there's "very good news" that schools are "not contributing to a rise in numbers".

Hr told RTÉ Radio One's This Week that the level of cases among children are "about the same" as before they returned to classrooms and the reports he's getting say that "the schools are safe".

Mr Donnelly said there is an educational cost to closing schools - particularly for children from disadvantaged areas.

"Keeping the schools open is a big priority for the government.

"And it is backed up by very positive and epidemiological evidence that we're now seeing from the first few weeks of the schools being open."

Mr Donnelly said it is "impossible" to be able to say now what Covid-19 restrictions will be like in Ireland at Christmas.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD during a meeting between coalition party leaders & medical officers at Government buildings last week. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

He said everyone wants them to be at Level 1 in the Government's 'Living with Covid-19' plan, adding:

"We want to be able to travel. We want to be able to hug our parents."

Mr Donnelly said that the situation can usually only be assessed "a few weeks in advance" and certainly now would be "impossible for anyone predicting what level the disease will be asked towards the end of December."

He said: "What I want to see what everyone wants to see is it pushed right back down and we can all have a great Christmas."

Mr Donnelly said that today's number of Covid-19 cases will be lower than the 1,012 reported last night but warned the virus is "growing at an exponential rate".

He said there's positive news for Dublin where the 'r-number' - the rate at which the virus spreads to other people - is at one.

However, it stands at 1.6 for the rest of the country.

He said there is hope because the country is only in the first week of Level 3 restrictions which previously worked in Kildare, Laois and Offaly and may be working in Dublin.

Mr Donnelly said the challenge in the coming will is to work together to "push this virus back down".

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has admitted that a "short hard lock-down" known as a circuit break may be needed to reduce Covid-19 but has also said it "breaks my heart" to think of a second lock-down.

Mr Donnelly said the idea of a circuit-break is a time-limited period of Level 5 restrictions. and "It's not something that's being considered right now."

He said that the fact Level 4 and Level 5 restrictions are in the Government's framework means "it's implicit that at some point we might have to go there".

On the health service Mr Donnelly said it's unlikely Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in hospitals will be overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients "based on what we saw in the first wave" though he didn't rule out the possibility.

