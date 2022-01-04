| 3.4°C Dublin

Schools re-opening: Arguments for and against as Education Minister Norma Foley meets teachers’ unions

Education Minister Norma Foley. Photo: Domnick Walsh Expand

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

The decision on whether or not schools should open on Thursday is a difficult one because there are arguments for and against the move.

Here we examine the three main pros and cons to opening schools as the teachers’ unions and public health officials meet with Education Minister Norma Foley today.

