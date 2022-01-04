Schools re-opening: Arguments for and against as Education Minister Norma Foley meets teachers’ unions

The decision on whether or not schools should open on Thursday is a difficult one because there are arguments for and against the move.

Here we examine the three main pros and cons to opening schools as the teachers’ unions and public health officials meet with Education Minister Norma Foley today.

Pros

1. Childrens’ learning has been disrupted enough by lockdowns and closures. Students have spent much of the last two years learning from home, and teachers have had to reinvent themselves and become broadcasters as well as educators. While online learning was an effective way of keeping the show on the road, it did have its limitations.

Broadband speeds and quality is better in our cities but often poor in more rural areas, meaning the quality of learning could be affected by the available technology.

Also, home distractions can divert a student’s attention, and a teacher loses the ability to closely monitor a child’s progress if they are not in the same room as them.

Over the past two years, there has been an introduction of assessment based learning and calculated grades rather than judging ability and strength purely through State exams, and there is a belief that the points system has been skewed because of this.

Now with State exams on the horizon again, it is vital to get back to class learning if those exams are to return as the standard method of judging student ability.

2. Children’s mental health has suffered due to a lack of classroom based learning. Government rapporteur on Child Protection Prof Conor O’Mahony, the Director of the Child Law Clinic at UCC, has said that during the long school closures during lockdowns it was learned that closures don’t just impact on education but also on mental health, social skills, personal development and recreational opportunities.

He also said that in more significant cases, situations can arise where children in unsafe home environments are put at increased risk of abuse, neglect and domestic violence. Teachers are a key source of child protection referrals to social services, and these referrals decreased when children were not in classrooms where teachers might spot something is astray in a child’s behaviour or appearance. He said school closures should be a last resort after other mitigation avenues have been exhausted first.

3. Once you close schools, it is an uphill battle to open them again, so there is an argument that to open and address difficulties that may arise is preferable to keeping school doors shut. Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon has said seeking ways to keep as many schools open as possible is preferable to a blanket decision to keep all schools closed, and that those who know best whether they can open or not are the people on the ground such as boards of management and principals.

Cons

1. The safety of children and teachers could be put at risk if schools open while a very transmissible form of Covid is causing a spike in infection numbers. While the Omicron variant is anecdotally considered as a weaker version of the virus than previous variants such as Delta, the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has warned that it can still make people very sick and hospitalisations have increased.

Teachers in secondary schools are exposed to around 250 students a week because they move from class to class while teaching students in different years and grades. While primary school teachers are exposed to less students because they teach one class, and the young students they are exposed to are in the majority not yet vaccinated due to their age.

2. Safety measures such as air purifiers and CO2 monitors have not been rolled out in sufficient numbers. This means that windows are being left open, something which could be contributing to illness through colds and other seasonal illnesses. While younger children are now being asked to wear masks, it is difficult to expect them to wear them properly and effectively. Coupled with that, many young children are turning out to be Covid positive but asymptomatic, and are only being detected when PCR tests reveal they are a close contact.

3. There won’t be enough teachers. As Covid numbers increase in society, the numbers of infected teachers increases also. They are human after all. Every sector and industry is reporting a spike in absences due to Covid or being a close contact. Hospitals are being stretched due to a lack of staff. Garda numbers are down. Train services are being hit, and many small to medium businesses are closing temporarily or reducing their opening hours as a result of more staff being absent. Numbers or teachers affected by Covid, or being a close contact, are still being calculated. There is confusion over what ‘day one’ is in isolation terms. Is it the day you get a positive antigen test, or the day you get a positive PCR test? And with antigen test kits becoming harder to source, and PCR test slots impossible to book, who knows how many teachers are affected. Is there any point in opening a school if the students are sent home due to a lack of teachers?