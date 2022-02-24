Schools are told to get back to normal once they re-open after the mid-term break

Vaccination is recommended for everyone aged five and older in Ireland

After two years of unprecedented disruption, schools have been told to resume normal routines and normal teaching and learning activities, when they re-open next week.

The Department of Education has issued updated guidance arising from the Government decision to lift most Covid restrictions from Monday. Schools are closed for mid-term break – and when they return, they will no longer be required to continue mask-wearing and physical distancing measures, such as classroom pods.

Funding to support the purchase of PPE, including masks, will continue to be made available to schools, which are asked to provide masks on request.

While the wearing of face coverings on school transport will no longer be mandatory, it is being advised, as is the case on other forms of public transport.

Meanwhile, the risk of multi-system inflammatory syndrome – a serious Covid-related condition that led to 15 children in Ireland being admitted to intensive care during the pandemic – may be reduced through vaccination, according to a new study.

The study in The Lancet said this serious condition was rare among 12- to 20-year-olds who had received Covid-19 vaccination. Figures show that 15 children aged 10-15 were admitted to intensive care in Ireland with the syndrome.

The study, funded by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, involved a team of specialist doctors.

During the nine-month period, more than 21 million children and adolescents got at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine

A total of 21 cases of the syndrome were identified – suggesting it occurred in one per million vaccinated individuals.

This is substantially lower than previous estimates of 200 cases per million in unvaccinated individuals infected with Covid.

Six identified cases had no evidence of infection.

The authors stressed they are unable to determine whether the vaccine contributed to these rare cases, or whether there were other reasons for the illness.

Reported cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents who got at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose were rare.

Although there is no direct comparator available, this investigation found that the syndrome case rate in vaccinated children and adolescents aged 12-20 in the US is substantially lower than previously published estimates in unvaccinated individuals aged 12-20 who had been infected with Covid during April to June, 2020.

Dr Anna R Yousaf of the CDC in the US, said: “Our results suggest that cases following vaccination are rare. The likelihood of developing it is much greater in children who are unvaccinated and get Covid.”

Vaccination is now recommended for everyone aged five and older in Ireland and the US.