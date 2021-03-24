Covid-19 outbreaks in family homes, private houses, schools and crèches rose last week, according to new figures.

It shows there were 24 school related outbreaks, trebling in one week.

The largest number of people affected by a single outbreak was eight.

It came in the week when about 340,000 pupils returned to the classroom in the second major phase of school re-opening.

The jump also reflects the relatively high level of Covid in the community, which makes its way into schools.

While the rate of increase is signficant, only a small fraction of the country’s 4,00 schools are affected.

Meanwhile, there were 16 outbreaks in childcare facilities in the week, double the number of the week before.

There were also six involving third level students, although none of them was associated with a college setting.

The weekly outbreak figures, for the seven days up to midnight Saturday March 20, have been published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

They follow the same pattern as the data for mass testing in schools in the week up to March 20.

Public health teams conducted mass testing in 183 schools last week, up 70pc on 108 the week before, according to the latest data published by the HSE .

If public health teams consider it necessary, mass testing may be carried out following the confirmation of a case in a school community.

It has not necessarily been established that the outbreaks the infection occurred as a result of in-school transmission

Schools are deemed safe once infection prevention and control measures are strictly observed, and public health experts say that where more than one case is confirmed it is more likely to have come in from the community.

Meanwhile, there were 258 family outbreaks in private homes, an increase of 55.

General outbreaks in private houses - where people may be sharing accommodation - went up to 14, an increase of five.

However, extended family outbreaks reduced by twelve, although there were still 22 reported last week.

People have been called on not to visit the houses of relatives or meet up except for essential reasons.

Overall, outbreaks increased last week to 404, up by 65.

The report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre noted that the figures include 95 late notification outbreaks from October to January.

It comes against a background of the threat from the UK variant of the virus which is much easier to catch, leaving around one in three household members at risk of getting the virus if it is brought home.

The downward trend in nursing home outbreaks continues and vaccination is a major contributor.

Last week there were two new outbreaks in nursing homes and no new outbreaks in community hospital or long stay units.

Also the number of outbreaks in hospital has plunged with four reported last week.

There were 49 new outbreaks in vulnerable groups such as Travellers, the Roma and the homeless.

Among these the highest number - 42 - were among Travellers.

In workplaces 19 new outbreaks were reported, eight in the commercial sector and two in meat or poultry processing plants.

