'School closures and nursing home visitor bans were inhumane': Nphet member breaks ranks on our Covid response

An expert in infection control, Prof Martin Cormican on the many mistakes he believes Ireland made and what needs to change in the next pandemic

Professor Martin Cormican: &lsquo;We wanted to protect all the old people, but what did all the old people want?&rsquo; Photo by Ray Ryan Expand
Some of the mistakes from the pandemic included international travel, school closures, mask mandates, the two-metre rule, money wasted on antigen tests and a &lsquo;paternalistic&rsquo; attitude to older people, according to Prof Martin Cormican Expand
&lsquo;Follow the science&rsquo;: Mike Ryan of the World Health Organisation. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini via Getty Images Expand
&lsquo;Unintended consequences&rsquo;: Dr Tony Holohan and Prof Martin Cormican at a Nphet Covid briefing during the pandemic. Photo by Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand
&lsquo;Things were moving so quickly&rsquo;: Professor Mary Horgan. Photo by Kenneth O Halloran Expand
'Very little of it was about the children' - Martin Cormican on the closure of schools Expand
&lsquo;It was treated as if the duration of life was the only thing that was important&rsquo; — Martin Cormican on a &lsquo;paternalistic&rsquo; attitude to older people. Photo by John Tlumacki via Getty Images Expand
&lsquo;A waste of money&rsquo; — Martin Cormican on antigen testing Expand
'We had a situation where people treated masks like a rabbit&rsquo;s foot&rsquo; — Martin Cormican on mask mandates Expand
&lsquo;A cardinal example of what we got wrong&rsquo; — Martin Cormican on the two-metre distancing rule Expand
&lsquo;It&rsquo;s not the worst right to be taken away&rsquo; — Martin Cormican on the failure to ban international travel. Photo by James D Morgan/Getty Images Expand

Danielle Barron

On the eve of the three-year anniversary of Ireland’s first confirmed case of Covid-19, many of us are still shaking our heads as we look back in disbelief at the hallmarks of the “new normal”.

Some were so inconceivable as to be almost funny: the “substantial meal”; 2km limits; Zoom quizzes; amateur epidemiologists. Others were decidedly not: social distancing; schools closed; families separated; loved ones dying alone.

