Saolta hospital group brings back visitor restrictions and cancels procedures as 1,200 staff out due to Covid

The Saolta hospital group has brought back restrictions on visitors and cancelled all non-urgent procedures as staff numbers out due to Covid have soared to 1,200 this week – 11pc of the total.

The hospital group in the west of the country includes Roscommon University Hospital, Mayo University Hospital, Galway University Hospitals at UHG and Merlin Park, and Letterkenny University Hospital.

Saolta said that due to due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the community, access to visitors is now being limited to exceptional circumstances and compassionate grounds only in those hospitals.

“Visits must be pre-arranged by family members or visitors, who should contact the relevant ward or unit in advance,” the group said.

"We apologise to our patients and their loved ones for taking this measure to keep our hospitals safe. The situation will be kept under constant review.”

Any visitors must have ID, along with proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid, or have an exemption.

“Children may not visit the hospital unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward or unit manager,” Saolta said.

“There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity departments for nominated support partners.”

HSE chief executive Paul Reid has written to hospitals saying they can prioritise urgent procedures as hospitals across the country suffer staff shortages due to Covid.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, the Saolta group’s chief executive Tony Canavan said all non-essential hospital procedures, with the exception of cancer services, had been cancelled.

He said management had been watching the number of staff out due to Covid, and that that number was now “alarming”, jumping from a couple of hundred before Christmas, to around 1,200 at the end of last week – 11pc of the total staff across the group.

Mr Canavan said Saolta had restricted all elective procedures apart from cancer services and time-sensitive or urgent procedures.

"In some cases we are able to fill in, and staff are working harder and longer than ever, but in other cases that’s just not possible,” he said, adding that the group had to close some wards because it could not find replacement staff.