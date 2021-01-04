‘Rough few weeks ahead’ – many patients going to hospital not knowing they have Covid, lead medic warns

Cork University Hospital has confirmed that over 100 nurses are unavailable to work due to reasons relating to the virus. Stock image

People need to stay at home as many have contracted Covid-19 without knowing, a Professor at Cork University Hospital (CUH) has said.

This comes as CUH has confirmed that over 100 nurses are unavailable to work due to reasons relating to the virus.

Professor Conor Deasy, Emergency Medicine Lead at CUH, said that many patients are going into the hospital for other reasons and finding out they have Covid-19. Thus, he is urging people to stay at home other than for essential purposes.

"This situation at CUH is the most serious it has been since the start of this pandemic. At the moment we are the second busiest Covid hospital in the country,” he told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

"We know there are many people here in our community in Cork who have Covid and don't realise they have it. We have been seeing this a lot in particular over the last number of days.”

Prof Deasy gave an example of someone attending A&E for a broken hip and finding out they had coronavirus without having any symptoms.

He stressed that there are many finding out they are carrying the virus when presenting to hospital as all patients must get a Covid test before admission.

The Emergency Medicine Lead added: “My strong advice to everyone is to consider everyone as having Covid at this time. Stay at home and avoid taking risks.”

Due to the recent surge in cases, CUH has had to rescehdule many direct face-to-face outpatient appointments, but urgent cancer care like chemotherapy is still being provided.

Its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is also at capacity.

Prof Deasy said: “Our ICU is at capacity but we continue to use staff from other areas to support ICU activity. If somebody needs ICU care they will get ICU care.

“Things will settle and things will get better but we have a rough few weeks ahead.”

Dr Alan Gaffney, Vice President of the Intensive Care Society and a consultant at Beaumont Hospital, said the ICU community is “very concerned”.

He explained that ICU capacity across the country is currently between 87pc to 90pc, which isn’t unusual for this time of the year, but it will become a problem as trends move “in the wrong direction”.

According to the doctor, there have been a further 12 ICU admissions across the country in the past 24 hours. There are currently 66 total ICU admissions of Covid patients, which is a tripling number of patients in eight days from 22 on St Stephens Day.

Across the country, there is a total of 280 ICU beds with the possibility of a further 70 beds if they are absolutely needed.

Speaking on the same programme, he added: “On the good side there are 24 extra beds within the system that we didn't have back in March and the government announced on the 18th of December that we will have a total of 66 extra beds compared to last March.”

However, Dr Gaffney said he is worried for ICU staff within his hospital as they are at high risk of contracting the virus.

"Within the ICU we are okay at the moment, so we can provide the service that we should be providing,” he said.

“But, there is always pressure on staff, especially as Covid becomes more engrained in the community.

"Of course, our frontline workers are working with patients who have Covid so getting Covid themselves is quite high.

“So, we are concerned about our staff working on the frontline because they really are the highest risk.”

The professor said that there is a huge uptake in the vaccine from healthcare workers and while he welcomes it, it is still at the early stages and the effects will not kick in for many months at the point where it will decrease the Covid transmission.

He added: “We are calling on the public, and we appreciate what the public has done so far, as what you do really does have a direct and profound effect on what happens in ICU.”

Online Editors