Rotunda to require Covid cert for all visitors from December 1st due to rise in virus cases

Only visitors with a Covid certificate will be allowed access to the Rotunda Hospital from next month, the hospital confirmed this evening.

The hospital, along with 19 maternity units around the country had been coming under criticism for continuing to restrict access by partners of women even as the HSE and Health Minister told them to loosen restrictions as far back as May.

Some women had been alone during distressing scans and some partners had missed the birth of their children as a result of the restrictions.

In August, the Rotunda had said low vaccine uptake among pregnant women and their partners was behind its reluctance, but in September it lifted restrictions as it said vaccination rates rose.

In light of the growing rise of Covid-19 infections around the country, Ireland’s busiest maternity hospital will only allow access to nominated companions to attend the hospital for labour and birth as well as appointments and visits to inpatient wards from December 1 if they have proof they are fully vaccinated, have recovered recently from Covid or have received a negative PCR test.

“As we enter a new phase of living with Covid-19 The Rotunda Hospital is returning to pre-pandemic access arrangements,” a spokesperson for the hospital confirmed to Independent.ie.

“The National Public Health Emergency Team has recently recommended that the ‘Covid Pass/Certificate’ be adopted as a requirement for visitation to healthcare settings. With this in mind, nominated companions visiting the hospital will be requested to provide their Covid pass as part of our safety screening process at our front entrance, from 1st December 2021,” the statement read.

Children and extended family members remain excluded from visits during visiting hours.

The spokesperson couldn’t say whether the hospital would accept a negative rapid antigen test result.

Linda Kelly of the Better Maternity Care campaign which campaigned for the restrictions to be removed said she was getting messages “flooding in from families due in December now totally distressed”.

"Does this mean no access at all? Will partners have to be vaccinated to be there for labour? Why are Rotunda implementing this when HSE haven't made a national decision on this?” she said.

In a message on Twitter she said Covid passes had been recommended for hospital visitors by Nphet on October 18, but at a meeting with the HSE last week with the campaign nothing had been agreed and there was no update to national guidance.

"The damage being done to families due to the absolutely woeful communication of hospitals right across this country is one of the worst aspects of being involved in Better Maternity Care,” she said.

"Totally unnecessary... We deserve better.”