Ronan Glynn resignation is a ‘reflection of pressures in health services’ – Mary Favier

The resignation of deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn is a “concern” and a reflection of the “pressures in the health services”, according to a former member of Nphet.

Dr Mary Favier, who is a Cork based GP, said Dr Glynn was a “pleasure” to work with and was “always open to changing his mind” on different issues.

The Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday that Dr Glynn resigned from his position.

It is understood Dr Glynn is leaving the civil service to take up a position in the private sector with consultancy firm EY and its health advisory team.

“I was surprised knowing Ronan’s complete commitment to the job and how well he had done that job but, in another way, not surprised,” Dr Favier told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“He had given it his all and I, like so many other people in the health services, I’d imagine he’s tired, exhausted and needing potentially a change, so very sorry to see him go he’ll be a huge loss but not entirely surprised.

“He was a pleasure to work with, he was calm, knowledgeable, authoritative, very facilitative, really brought everybody together, and very collegiate, very much what worked with people in the public eye as everybody saw but also behind the scenes. He was always very willing to talk and discuss community issues.”

Dr Favier said the former deputy chief medical officer was “always open” to listening to the impacts of the Covid-19 virus on the community. She said GPs are “sad to see him go”.

“One of my roles as a GP was very much to represent what was happening in the community, out on the ground, and to reflect back what was the impacts of the pandemic and how illness was impacting people in the community,” she said.

“And he was always open to listening to that, always open to changing his mind, always open to try and facilitate people who were particularly impacted and so a caring and a committed doctor and we’ll be sad to see him go.”

Dr Favier said Dr Glynn was under an “extraordinary” amount of pressure during his time as deputy chief medical officer.

“He handled it well as did Tony Holohan, they were a very good team, they worked really well together. Nphet functioned very well as a committee very much because of their leadership,” she said.

“But there was a lot of politics in it, and he was at the rough end of receiving some of it but always dealt with it calmly, with dignity and composure and kept going and always kept in sight what the target was, which was bringing the Irish population through an exceptionally challenging pandemic.”

Dr Favier said it is a “concern” to lose Dr Glynn’s expertise as the Covid-19 virus is still impacting the public and putting pressure on hospitals.

“It is a concern, Covid hasn’t gone away and those working in the health services still have to work within the constraints of Covid. There is the anxiety of what is potentially going to come next, particularly into the autumn, we’re very much in the phase of giving Covid boosters in the practices at the moment,” she said.

“So, it is a concern that there has been this effective loss of very highly qualified, skilled, competent individuals and unfortunately, it’s a reflection of the pressures in the health services.”

She said ongoing difficulties in recruitment and retention are contributing to the “brain drain” in the HSE.

“People who worked in the health services for the last two years are exhausted. We have ongoing difficulties that are contributing to the brain drain, to people leaving. For instance, we have 700 GPs going to retire in the next five years, which is a fifth of our workforce,” she said.

“People are having difficulties getting appointments with GPS, a retention of GPs and retention of junior doctors who are balloting for strike this week is a really important part of keeping the skills in the service.

“I think the HSE really need to look at what are the learnings out of Covid, there was nothing we couldn’t do when we worked together. We need to take those learnings and work with them.”