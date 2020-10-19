Robotic assistant 'Leona' performs first surgery in Tallaght hospital

The first surgery carried out with the help of a robot that surgeons have christened 'Leona' has taken place at Tallaght University Hospital (TUH).

Surgeons got their new assistant last week and "she" was swiftly put to work to help operate on a patient, who has now been discharged.

The innovative Da Vinci Surgical System enables surgeons to perform complex, minimally invasive surgical procedures with precision and accuracy.

It will allow medics to carry out such operations without even touching their patients, meaning smaller incisions, less pain, reduced blood loss and a quicker recovery time.

Its purchase came about after a €2m investment by Tallaght University Hospital Foundation (TUHF). The first procedure to be carried out using 'Leona' last week was a radical prostatectomy performed by robotically trained consultant urologist Arun Thomas.

TUH's clinical director Professor Paul Ridgway said the robotic system was a "significant milestone in our continuous efforts to push the boundaries of the provision of healthcare to our patients".

"We are fortunate at TUH to have several robotically trained surgeons and nurses on staff so we were able to get Leona working almost immediately on her arrival," he said.

"Leona's arrival is a major step forward in driving innovation at TUH and providing our patients with cutting-edge technology to ensure the best outcomes from their surgery."

TUHF chief executive Douglas Collins said the new robotics system would bring the Dublin hospital in line with others internationally.

"TUH are now able to offer an alternative option to open surgery and perform complex, minimally invasive surgical procedures with precision and accuracy to over 200 patients annually."

"We are thrilled to be in a position to invest €2m in this state-of-the-art medical technology that assures better patient outcomes and enhanced efficiency."

