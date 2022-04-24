Health Secretary General Robert Watt has let it be known he is prepared to go before one Dáil committee on the Tony Holohan secondment affair, but not another, the Irish Independent understands.

Mr Watt believes he should answer questions from the Health committee, where he has previously address issues related to the Chief Medical Officer’s proposed transfer to a taxpayer-funded post in academia.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Mr Watt are both refusing to appear before the Oireachtas Finance committee on the matter, with the Minister pointing to another review in progress.

Dr Tony Holohan has decided not to proceed with an academic post on pandemics and public health policy in Trinity College that caused controversy when first revealed.

Mr Donnelly's private secretary wrote to the Oireachtas Finance Committee last Friday to say that neither the minister nor his officials are in a position to attend its meeting this week.

The reply refers to an external review "to examine learnings and recommendations that could inform future such initiatives” that Mr Donnelly set up last Wednesday.

The Taoiseach commented today: “My understanding is that the Minister for Health has communicated with John McGuinness is respect of this," referring to the committee chairman, a Fianna Fáil TD.

"He has not refused to go before any committee but rather has said that there is a natural sequence to this. An external review has been ordered.

"The external review should conclude and then the minister is more than happy to go before committees."

But Mr Martin added: ”There are a number of committees and that needs to be resolved as well - which committees are the most appropriate. That is not for me - that is a matter for the Oireachtas."

Mr Martin said the personnel involved were going to cooperate with inquiries once a sensible natural timeframe was followed.

"The minister said to me he has no difficulty going before the health committee."

"But the sensible thing is that the external review would be allowed conclude which will be within a quite reasonably short timeframe."

"That then will give the basis for an informed presentation to the committee."

Mr McGuinness hadcalled on the Taoiseach to intervene and insist that Mr Donnelly and Mr Watt appear before TDs and senators.

Earlier this month, the Taoiseach announced a pause in the proposed indefinite secondment of Dr Holohan, which would have seen the CMO keep his €187,000 salary while remaining employed by the Department of Health.

He has since chosen to pursue opportunities in the private sector after his retirement as CMO in July.