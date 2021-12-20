Right to die will present a risk to the vulnerable, medics warn

Psychiatrist Dr Siobhan MacHale said: “Once permitted in a jurisdiction, experience has shown that more and more people die from assisted dying." Photo: Gareth Chaney

The introduction of assisted dying and euthanasia in Ireland would leave vulnerable patients at risk for reasons such as fear of being a burden, the body representing the country’s psychiatrists warned today.

The College of Psychiatrists of Ireland, in a new position paper, has voiced strong opposition to assisted dying. It will be at the centre of major ‘right to die’ debate next year by a special Oireachtas committee set up to examine the Dying with Dignity Bill (2020).

Consultant liaison psychiatrist Dr Eric Kelleher said: “We are acutely aware of the sensitivity of this subject, and understand and support the fact that dying with dignity is the goal of all end-of-life care.

“Strengthening our palliative care and social support networks makes this possible.

"Not only is assisted dying or euthanasia not necessary for a dignified death, but techniques used to bring about death can themselves result in considerable and protracted suffering.

“Medical euthanasia is frequently not a peaceful process and there are reports of prolongation of death for up to seven days and people re-awakening from a coma.

“Where assisted dying is available, many requests stem, not from intractable pain, but from such causes as fear, depression, loneliness, and the wish not to burden carers.”

The document says physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia are not compatible with good medical care.

The document claims that while often introduced for patients with terminal illness, once in place, assisted dying is likely to be applied more broadly to other groups.

The numbers availing of the procedure grow considerably above expectations.

It said that euthanasia creates the risk that many people will die from treatable psychological distress and mental illness.

Psychiatrist Dr Siobhan MacHale said: “Once permitted in a jurisdiction, experience has shown that more and more people die from assisted dying.

"This is usually the result of progressively broadening criteria through legal challenges because, if a right to assisted dying is conceded, there is no logical reason to restrict this to those with a terminal illness.”

Palliative care services in Ireland are well-developed but coverage can be uneven and there is need for further investment.