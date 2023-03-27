Review of sexual health strategy recommends development of plan to address impact of early pornography exposure

Reform of abortion care recommended and reduction of chemsex trend urged in report

A review of Ireland’s sexual health strategy recommends the development of a plan to address the impact of early exposure to pornography.

The Review of the National Sexual Health Strategy (NSHS), commissioned by the Department of Health, said adolescents’ pornography consumption is reportedly associated with subsequent increased sexual, relational, and body dissatisfaction.

“Increased pornography viewing has been associated with younger sexual debut, higher numbers of partners, and casual sex partners,” it said.

The current strategy has supported training in this area to youth workers through the National Youth Council of Ireland.

The report found some health workers believe an abortion limitation of 12 weeks is “too restrictive”.

It found some sexual and reproductive health professionals feel the 12-week abortion rule is “too restrictive”, while the three-day wait protocol is “burdensome”.

Currently women can only receive an abortion if their pregnancy is no more than 12 weeks.

After this time period, a termination can only be accessed in exceptional circumstances, such as where a woman’s life is in danger, or the pregnancy will cause serious health risks.

Women also have to wait for three days after their GP or doctor has certified they’re no more than 12 weeks pregnant – before they can access the termination.

The report notes that a “comprehensive legal review of abortion care and the issues relating to the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018, is due to conclude this year”.

According to the NHS, most abortions in the UK are carried out before 24 weeks.

There’s no waiting period in the UK and women can either attend a GP, doctor, or sexual health clinic, for a referral, or self-refer by contacting an abortion service.

The NSHS report recommends the development of referral pathways for counselling and psychological support for those with a crisis pregnancy or for post-abortion care.

A notable recommendation came from the Unplanned Pregnancy and Abortion Care (UnPAC) study. It proposes the development of a new model for unplanned or crisis pregnancy support and counselling services, integrated with the model of care for termination of pregnancy services.

In January 2022, the Irish Family Planning Association (IFPA) stated that despite abortion being legalised in 2018, Irish women and girls were still travelling to the UK for terminations, due to a lack of provision in Ireland.

And in May 2022, the National Women’s Council (NWC) stated that only 11 out of 19 maternity hospitals were providing full abortion services in line with the law.

Junior minister for public health, wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Hildegarde Naughton said: “I look forward to wider collaboration with our stakeholders and colleagues to improve and expand our delivery of sexual and reproductive healthcare in Ireland further, as part of developing the new strategy.”

Stakeholders recommended a future strategy should include greater awareness and promotion of Sexual Assault Treatment Units, the regulation of assisted human reproduction and a targeted approach for menstrual health rights up to menopause.

The report – carried out by Crowe Ireland Advisory – made 32 recommendations.

Among the recommendations was a focus on the reduction of chemsex – which involves the use of drugs during sexual activity – a “growing public health concern in Ireland… with increased risks of transmission of STIs and HIV, as well as other blood-borne viruses”.