Review of colonoscopies involving 65 patients has been ordered by Dublin hospital

St Columcille's Hospital in Loughlinstown has asked the patients to return for a repeat procedure.

A colonoscopy is an internal examination of the bowel which is used in the diagnosis of cancer and other conditions.

Concerns emerged after the hospital did a look back at 160 colonoscopies which were carried out there by a doctor between November and April.

A member of staff had earlier highlighted worries that the procedure had not been completed

A spokeswoman for the hospital said today :”It was discovered that in 65 cases there was not a complete photographic record of the end section of the bowel.

“This photographic record is evidence that the colonoscopy was completed.Hence, for best practice, it was decided to rescope those 65 cases.”

She said :”St Columcille’s Hospital Loughlinstown, as part of a quality assurance process, undertook a review of colonoscopies performed at the hospital between November 2017 and April 2018.

“The review was aided by a newly established reporting system. As a result, it was recommended that 65 patients be scheduled for a repeat procedure.

Dr Garret Cullen, Clinical Lead for Endoscopy at Ireland East Hospital Group emphasised that this process was a precautionary measure and that the risk to patients was low.

“We acknowledge that patients may be anxious about being called for an appointment but I want to reassure them that this is purely a precautionary measure, appointments are currently being scheduled and we expect this process to be complete within four weeks”.

The patients identified have been contacted by the hospital, as have their referring doctors.

The patients would have been referred to the hospital after showing symptoms.

The doctor involved was employed in a sessional basis at the hospital and no longer works there.

Online Editors