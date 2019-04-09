Review of Children's Hospital cost overruns finds failings around planning

A REVIEW of the cost overruns at the National Children’s Hospital has found quantity surveyors and the contractors were using different techniques to determine quantities.

Independent.ie understands the report says there was a "rapid escalation of costs in a late stage of the progress".

The report says the original cost estimate for the hospital was never adequate for a project of this type.

The cost of construction for the hospital at the St James’s site in Dublin has increased by €450m to €1.4bn.

The report, compiled by PWC, includes 11 recommendations which Health Minister Simon Harris and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe must now implement.

Cabinet today set them a deadline of one month to come back with a plan for how to respond to the review.

One recommendation states that there needs to be a "challenging function" within Government. This means that there should be people within government who push back against assumptions when big projects are being agreed.

Sources say the report is very critical of the quantity surveyors who worked on the NCH.

At the same time it says "complex and unique programmes of work like NCH can never be de-risked".

The auditors concluded that there was no option but for the Government to proceed with the project despite the cost overruns.

They said a significant delay would have increased the likelihood that the hospital would not be built at all.

The report also says that "had the true cost of of the NCH project been known at an earlier stage in the process, the information could have led to a material impact on decisions relating to planning, budgeting and design".

The report also said that once it had emerged that costs had escalated "taking any alternative course of action, other than continuing, would have in all likelihood resulted in significant delay, increased costs and the possibility that the hospital would not be built."

