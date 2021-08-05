Revealed: the areas in Ireland with the highest and lowest rates of Covid-19

CARNDONAGH in Co Donegal has remained as the local area with the highest Covid-19 incidence rate in the country, but cases are dropping.

The area has an infection rate of almost six times higher than the national average, however, this is down from eight times the national average in the fortnight previous.

In the two weeks previous to August 2, it recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 2,100 cases per 100,000 population.

Out of the 166 local electoral areas (LEA), Buncrana in Co Donegal has the second-highest transmission rate with 1,297 per 100,000 cases.

Milford in Donegal is also in the top ten highest Covid incidence rates with 711.6 cases per 100,000 population.

The national 14-day incidence rate, according to these figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC), from July 20 until August 2 is 372.6 cases per 100,000.

Westport is in third place with 1,300 cases per 100,000 population and after that is Galway City Central with 1,100 cases.

There are no Dublin LEA’s in the highest ten, but the highest within the county is the North Inner City with 618 cases per 100,000 population and then Lucan with 548.

Balbriggan has the lowest incidence rate in the county with 290 per 100,000 and then Stillorgan with 295 cases.

Cases in Tipperary remain low as four of its LEA’s are in the ten lowest incidence rates in the country.

Cahir remains the local area with the lowest Covid-19 infection rate in the country, with 81.5 cases per 100,000 population.

After that is Nenagh with 93.6, Mallow in Cork with 96 and then Lismore in Waterford with 111.9 cases per 100,000 population.

Ten Highest National LEA Incidence Rates Per 100k

Carndonagh – 2,100

Buncrana – 1,300

Westport – 1,200

Galway City Central – 1,100

Dundalk-Carlingford – 804.7

Newcastle West – 784.2

Dundalk South – 755.3

Connemara South – 745

Milford – 711.6

Galway City East – 703.1

Ten Lowest National LEA Incidence Rates Per 100k