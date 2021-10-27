Revealed: Your local area’s Covid rate as Waterford City has three times national average

Waterford City South is the local area with the highest Covid-19 incidence rate in the country, the latest figures have revealed.

The area has an infection rate of over three times the national average, with 1,500 cases per 100,000 population over 14 days, according to the most recent data.

The national 14-day incidence rate, according to these figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC), from October 4 until October 18 is 493 cases per 100,000.

Out of the 166 local electoral areas (LEA), Longford has the second-highest transmission rate with 1,200 per 100,000 cases.

After that, Tramore-Waterford City West, Borris-In-Ossory-Mountmellick and Piltown have all recorded 1,100 cases per 100,000.

The counties with the lowest cases per 100,000 population are Belmullet, Conamara South, and Conamara North.

In the 14 days, Belmullet had 119 cases per 100,000 population while Conamara South recorded 149.9 and Conamara North 151.2.

Ten highest national LEA incidence rates per 100k:

Waterford City South – 1,500

Longford – 1,200

Tramore-Waterford City West – 1,100

Borris-In-Ossory-Mountmellick – 1,100

Piltown – 1,100

Ennistimon – 1,000

Listowel – 1,000

Kanturk – 1,000

Kenmare – 985.6

Tralee – 956.5

Ten lowest national LEA incidence rates per 100k:

Belmullet – 119

Conamara South – 149.9

Conamara North – 151.2

Ballymote-Tobercurry – 183.3

Ballina – 195.1

Midleton – 200.3

Pembroke – 202.3

Rosslare – 204.3

Blackrock – 228.3

Athlone – 238