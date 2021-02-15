Revealed: Where vaccination centres will be located for every county in Ireland

The list of Covid-19 vaccination centres for every county in Ireland can be revealed for the first time.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed the locations this afternoon, with at least one in each county.

While currently vaccines are being administered in healthcare settings and by GPs, many people will be offered their vaccination in these centres, having self-registered online, the Department of Health said.

"These centres will be ready well in advance of vaccine supply when they will be used as part of our programme. People can expect to see these vaccination centres ready and waiting in their county,” Mr Donnelly said.

“We have always said the vaccination programme would only be limited by the availability and reliability of supply in these early stages of the programme.

"In the coming months supply will increase substantially and we will see these centres operating to full capacity and administering vaccines to the general population, following the Government priority list,” he added.

The Minister for Health confirmed that a review of the priority list of groups for vaccination will take place and is expected to expand on the number of underlying conditions which have been identified .

He said 1.8pc of the population has now been vaccinated and 6,000 vaccinators trained.

The HSE has to hold back around 20pc of what is delivered in stock and 96pc of what has become available has been administered.

The vaccination of the over-70s, starting with the over-85s this week, will see 20,000 doses delivered to GPs and the Helix theatre in the coming days.

This will double in the coming weeks.

He said there will be solutions for housebound people and the HSE will arrange for them to be brought to a vaccinations site.

Asked what level of freedom the over 70 can expect once vaccinated Dr Lorraine Doherty of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said for now they will need to observe lockdown.

There are various factors to assess in the future including the level of community transmission before there is clearer guidance.

The aim is to ramp up to 250,000 vaccinations a week in time depending on supply.

It’s 50 days today since the first jab was administered and around 250.000 doses have been administered since then.

The list can be viewed in full here:

