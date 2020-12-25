REVEALED: When every care home in the country will get their supply of Covid-19 vaccine

HSE teams plan to visit 538 facilities and administer 70,000 doses by the end of February
Vaccination of 70,000 nursing home residents and staff is to begin on January 11 and be completed by the end of February, Independent.ie can reveal.
Under draft plans developed by the HSE, vaccination teams will travel to each of the 583 HIQA older persons residential care facilities, both public and private, to administer two doses over a six-week period.
It will take three weeks to administer the first dose, and a further three to deliver the second.
It is estimated that it will take each vaccinator 12 minutes to administer the vaccine with a target of injecting 35 vaccines per day.
A Guidance document issued from the HSE to nursing homes this week noted that nursing homes will be required to accept delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine into their facility and maintain the cold chain until the arrival of the HSE Covid-19 vaccination team.
Nursing homes have been asked to register all residents.
Each Residential Care Facility will be allocated a ‘day one’ (first vaccination) and ‘day 21’ (second vaccination). All residents and staff will be invited to consent in advance and then receive vaccination on these dates wherever possible.
Below is the draft schedule for vaccination teams to arrive at each care facility, listed by Community Health Organisation (CHO). The exact dates are subject to change before the nationwide roll-out.
Cavan ~ Breffni Care Centre for Older Person ~ 11/01/2021
Cavan ~ Lisdarn Unit for the Elderly ~ 12/01/2021
Cavan ~ Dr. Jack Sullivan Memorial Home ~ 13/01/2021
Cavan ~ Virginia Community Health Centre ~ 14/01/2021
Cavan ~ St. Joseph's Nursing Home Cavan ~ 18/01/2021
Cavan ~ College View Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Cavan ~ Esker Lodge Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Cavan ~ Fairlawn's Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Cavan ~ Oak View Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Cavan ~ Sheelin Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Cavan ~ Castlemanor Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Donegal ~ Aras Ui Dhomhaill Nursing Home ~ 13/01/2021
Donegal ~ Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021
Donegal ~ Lake House Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021
Donegal ~ Nazareth House Nursing Home Donegal ~ 18/01/2021
Donegal ~ Buncrana Community Nursing Unit ~ 19/01/2021
Donegal ~ Aras Gaoth Dobhair Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Donegal ~ Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Donegal ~ Archview Lodge Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Donegal ~ Brentwood Manor Private Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Donegal ~ Brindley Manor Private Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Donegal ~ Harbour Lights Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Donegal ~ Hillcrest Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Donegal ~ St. Eunan’s Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Donegal ~ Ramelton Community Nursing Unit ~ 13/01/2021
Donegal ~ Carndonagh Community Hospital ~ 14/01/2021
Donegal ~ Donegal Town Community Hospital ~ 15/01/2021
Donegal ~ Dungloe Community Hospital ~ 18/01/2021
Donegal ~ Killybegs Community Hospital ~ 19/01/2021
Donegal ~ Lifford Community Hospital ~ 20/01/2021
Donegal ~ The Sheil Community Hospital ~ 21/01/2021
Donegal ~ St. Joseph's Community Hospital Donegal ~ 22/01/2021
Donegal ~ Falcarragh Community Hospital ~ 26/01/2021
Donegal ~ Rock Community Nursing Unit ~ 27/01/2021
Donegal ~ Larissa Lodge Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Donegal ~ Hillcrest House Nursing Home The Lodge ~ 29/01/2021
Leitrim ~ St Patrick's Community Hospital ~ 20/01/2021
Leitrim ~ Lough Erril Private Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Leitrim ~ St. Phelim's Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Leitrim ~ Arus Carolan Community Nursing Unit ~ 27/01/2021
Leitrim ~ Arus Breffni ~ 28/01/2021
Leitrim ~ Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit ~ 29/01/2021
Monaghan ~ Castleross Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021
Monaghan ~ Mullinahinch House Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Monaghan ~ Sacred Heart Nursing Home Monaghan ~ 22/01/2021
Monaghan ~ St Anne's Convalescent Home ~ 25/01/2021
Monaghan ~ St. Mary's Hospital Monaghan ~ 26/01/2021
Monaghan ~ Drumbear Lodge Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Sligo ~ Bailey's Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021
Sligo ~ Ballymote Community Nursing Unit ~ 19/01/2021
Sligo ~ Mowlam Nursing Home Sligo ~ 20/01/2021
Sligo ~ Nazareth House Nursing Home Sligo ~ 22/01/2021
Sligo ~ Summerville Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Sligo ~ St. John's Community Hospital ~ 27/01/2021
Sligo ~ Sonas Nursing Home Ard Na Greine ~ 29/01/2021
Galway ~ An Teaghlach Uilinn Retirement & Convalescent Centre ~ 15/01/2021
Galway ~ Flannery's Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Galway ~ Greenpark Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Galway ~ Garbally Rest Home ~ 21/01/2021
Galway ~ Hillside Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Galway ~ Ballinderry Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Galway ~ Castleturvin Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Galway ~ Central Park Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Galway ~ Coral Haven Residential Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Galway ~ Corrandulla Residential Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021
Galway ~ Moycullen Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021
Galway ~ Nightingale Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021
Galway ~ Mystical Rose Private Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Galway ~ Rushmore Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Galway ~ Holy Family Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Galway ~ Kilcolgan Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Galway ~ Kiltormer Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Galway ~ Little Flower Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Galway ~ Maryfield Alzheimer Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Galway ~ Mill Race Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Galway ~ Mountbellew Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Galway ~ Âras Mhic Dara Community Nursing Unit ~ 14/01/2021
Galway ~ Aras Mhuire Community Nursing Unit ~ 15/01/2021
Galway ~ St Anne's Community Nursing Unit ~ 18/01/2021
Galway ~ St Brendan's Community Nursing Unit ~ 19/01/2021
Galway ~ Portumna Retirement Village ~ 21/01/2021
Galway ~ St. Francis Nursing Home Galway ~ 22/01/2021
Galway ~ Stella Maris Nursing Home Galway ~ 25/01/2021
Galway ~ Carna Nursing and Retirement Home ~ 26/01/2021
Galway ~ Áras RÓnÁin Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Galway ~ Áras Chois Fharraige ~ 28/01/2021
Galway ~ Blake Manor Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Galway ~ Merlin Park Community Nursing Unit 5&6 ~ 14/01/2021
Galway ~ St. David's Nursing Home Galway ~ 15/01/2021
Galway ~ St. Mary's Nursing Home Galway ~ 18/01/2021
Galway ~ Oughterard Manor Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Galway ~ Clarenbridge Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Galway ~ Rosemount Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Galway ~ Brooklodge Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Galway ~ Bushfield Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Galway ~ Ballinasloe Community Nursing Unit ~ 27/01/2021
Galway ~ Caiseal Geal Teach Altranais ~ 28/01/2021
Galway ~ Brampton Care Home ~ 29/01/2021
Mayo ~ Marian House Alzheimer Unit ~ 14/01/2021
Mayo ~ Âras Deirbhle Community Nursing Unit ~ 15/01/2021
Mayo ~ AbbeyBreaffy Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021
Mayo ~ Ave Maria Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Mayo ~ Ballinamore House Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Mayo ~ Blackrocks Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Mayo ~ Brookvale Manor Private Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Mayo ~ Claremount Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Mayo ~ Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Mayo ~ Friar's Lodge Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Mayo ~ Hollymount Private Nursing and Retirement Home ~ 28/01/2021
Mayo ~ Queen of Peace Nursing Home Mayo ~ 29/01/2021
Mayo ~ St. Augustine's Community Nursing Unit ~ 11/01/2021
Mayo ~ The Mac Bride Community Nursing Unit ~ 12/01/2021
Mayo ~ Pilgrim's Rest Nursing Home ~ 13/01/2021
Mayo ~ Sonas Nursing Home Moyridge ~ 14/01/2021
Mayo ~ St. Attractas Nursing Home Mayo ~ 15/01/2021
Mayo ~ St Anne's Private Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Mayo ~ St. Brendans High Support Unit Mayo ~ 20/01/2021
Mayo ~ Dalton Community Nursing Unit ~ 21/01/2021
Mayo ~ St. Fionnan's Community Nursing Unit ~ 22/01/2021
Mayo ~ Sonas Nursing Home Belmullet ~ 25/01/2021
Mayo ~ Sonas Nursing Home Riverview ~ 26/01/2021
Mayo ~ Sacred Heart Hospital Castlebar ~ 27/01/2021
Mayo ~ Sonas Nursing Home Knock ~ 29/01/2021
Roscommon ~ Fearna Manor Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Roscommon ~ Costellos Vale View Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Roscommon ~ Tearmain Bhride Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Roscommon ~ Oakwood Nursing Home Hawthorn Drive ~ 25/01/2021
Roscommon ~ Oakwood Private Nursing Home Ballaghaderreen ~ 26/01/2021
Roscommon ~ Shannon Lodge Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Roscommon ~ Sonas Nursing Home Cloverhill ~ 28/01/2021
Roscommon ~ Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Roscommon ~ Plunkett Community Nursing Unit ~ 20/01/2021
Roscommon ~ Sacred Heart Hospital Roscommon ~ 21/01/2021
Roscommon ~ Aras Mathair Pol Community Nursing Unit ~ 25/01/2021
Roscommon ~ St. Eithne's Rest Care Centre ~ 26/01/2021
Roscommon ~ Abbey Haven Care Centre & Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Roscommon ~ Drumderrig Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Clare ~ Carrigoran House Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021
Clare ~ St. Senan's ~ 20/01/2021
Clare ~ Lake's Nursing Home - Killaloe ~ 21/01/2021
Clare ~ Cahercalla Community Hospital & Hospice ~ 22/01/2021
Clare ~ Riverdale House Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Clare St. Domnic Savio Nursing Home 27/01/2021
Clare St. Theresa's Nursing Home Clare 28/01/2021
Clare Kilrush Nursing Home 29/01/2021
Clare Ennistymon Community Nursing Unit 18/01/2021
Clare St. Joseph's Community Hospital Clare 19/01/2021
Clare Raheen Community Nursing Unit 21/01/2021
Clare Regina House Community Nursing Unit 22/01/2021
Clare Athlunkard House Nursing Home 25/01/2021
Clare ~ Sancta Maria Nursing Home Cratloe ~ 27/01/2021
Clare ~ Ennis Nursing Home (Mowlam Healthcare) ~ 28/01/2021
Clare ~ Ennis Road Care Facility ~ 29/01/2021
Limerick ~ Milford Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Limerick ~ Caherass Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Limerick ~ Catherine McAuley Nursing Home Limerick ~ 22/01/2021
Limerick ~ Dromcollogher and District Respite Care Centre ~ 25/01/2021
Limerick ~ Maria Goretti Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Limerick ~ Good Counsel Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Limerick ~ Adare & District Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Limerick ~ Ard Na Rí Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Limerick ~ Beech Lodge Care Facility ~ 29/01/2021
Limerick ~ Beechwood Nursing Home Limerick ~ 15/01/2021
Limerick ~ Killeline Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021
Limerick ~ Riverbrook Nursing and Respite Care ~ 19/01/2021
Limerick ~ Roseville Nursing Home Limerick ~ 20/01/2021
Limerick ~ St. Anthony's Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Limerick ~ St. Catherine's Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Limerick ~ St. Paul's Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Limerick ~ The Park Nursing Home (Mowlam Healthcare) ~ 28/01/2021
Limerick ~ Thorpes Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Limerick ~ St. Ita's Community Hospital ~ 15/01/2021
Limerick ~ St. Camillus' Community Hospital ~ 19/01/2021
Limerick ~ St. Gobnait's Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Limerick ~ St. Michael's Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Limerick ~ Abbot Close Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Limerick ~ Corbally House Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Limerick ~ CareBright Community Centre ~ 29/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Hospital of the Assumption Thurles ~ 11/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Ardeen Nursing Home ~ 13/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Ashlawn House Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Bushy Park Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Nenagh Manor Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Tipperary ~ St. Theresa's Nursing Home Thurles ~ 20/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Villa Marie Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit ~ 22/01/2021
Tipperary ~ St. Conlon's Community Nursing Unit ~ 25/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Waterman's Lodge ~ 26/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Mount Carmel Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Rivervale Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Patterson's Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Tipperary ~ St. Kieran's Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Cork ~ Amberley Home Convalescent & Respite Care ~ 11/01/2021
Cork ~ Abbeylands Nursing Home & Alzheimer Unit ~ 13/01/2021
Cork ~ Ballincurrig Care Centre Ltd ~ 14/01/2021
Cork ~ Beaumont Residential Care ~ 15/01/2021
Cork ~ Bishopscourt Residential Care Ltd ~ 19/01/2021
Cork ~ Blair’s Hill Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Cork ~ Blarney Nursing and Retirement Home ~ 21/01/2021
Cork ~ Brookfield Care Centre ~ 22/01/2021
Cork ~ Cahereen Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Cork ~ Carechoice Macroom ~ 26/01/2021
Cork ~ CareChoice Ballynoe ~ 28/01/2021
Cork ~ Corpus Christi Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Cork ~ Fairfield Nursing Home ~ 11/01/2021
Cork ~ Cramers Court Nursing Home ~ 12/01/2021
Cork ~ Darraglynn Nursing Home ~ 13/01/2021
Cork ~ Douglas Nursing and Retirement Home ~ 14/01/2021
Cork ~ Glendonagh Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021
Cork ~ CareChoice Clonakilty ~ 18/01/2021
Cork ~ Grange Con Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Cork ~ Haven Bay Care Centre Ltd ~ 20/01/2021
Cork ~ Carechoice Montenotte ~ 22/01/2021
Cork ~ Nazareth House Cork ~ 26/01/2021
Cork ~ Norwood Grange Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Cork ~ Oaklodge Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Cork ~ St. Joseph's Hos. Bon Secour ~ 11/01/2021
Cork ~ St. Luke's Nursing Home Cork ~ 13/01/2021
Cork ~ Bushmount Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021
Cork ~ Bandon Community Hospital ~ 20/01/2021
Cork ~ Teach Altra Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Cork ~ Rochestown Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Cork ~ Rosenalee Care Centre Ltd ~ 25/01/2021
Cork ~ Strawhall Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Cork ~ St. Martha’s Nursing Home Cork ~ 27/01/2021
Cork ~ Skibbereen Residential Care Centre ~ 28/01/2021
Cork ~ Padre Pio House Mallow ~ 29/01/2021
Cork ~ Cobh Community Hospital ~ 11/01/2021
Cork ~ Clonakilty Community Hospital and Long Stay Unit (Mount Carmel Home and Hospital) ~ 12/01/2021
Cork ~ Fermoy Community Hospital ~ 14/01/2021
Cork ~ Midleton Community Hospital and Long Stay Unit (Our Lady of Lourdes) ~ 18/01/2021
Cork ~ St. Finbarr's Hospital ~ 19/01/2021
Cork ~ Macroom Community Hospital ~ 22/01/2021
Cork ~ Kanturk Community Hospital ~ 25/01/2021
Cork ~ Youghal Community Hospital ~ 26/01/2021
Cork ~ Youghal & District Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Cork ~ St. Joseph's Community Hospital Cork ~ 29/01/2021
Cork ~ Cois Abhainn Residential Centre ~ 11/01/2021
Cork ~ Kinsale Community Hospital ~ 12/01/2021
Cork ~ Skibbereen Community Hospital (St. Anne's) ~ 13/01/2021
Cork ~ Dunamanway Community Hospital (St. Anthony's) ~ 14/01/2021
Cork ~ Schull Community Hospital (St. Gabriel's) ~ 15/01/2021
Cork ~ Castletownbere Community Hospital (St. Joseph's) ~ 18/01/2021
Cork ~ Farranlea Community Nursing Unit ~ 19/01/2021
Cork ~ Marymount University Hospital & Hospice ~ 21/01/2021
Cork ~ St Joseph's Unit, Bantry General Hospital ~ 25/01/2021
Cork ~ Araglen House Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Cork ~ Ballincollig Community Nursing Unit ~ 27/01/2021
Cork ~ Unit 1 St Stephen's Hospital ~ 29/01/2021
Cork ~ Heather House Community Nursing Unit, ~ 11/01/2021
Cork ~ Mount Alvernia Hospital ~ 13/01/2021
Cork ~ Mount Cara ~ 14/01/2021
Cork ~ Conna Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021
Cork ~ Maryborough Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021
Cork ~ Deerpark House Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Cork ~ Bridhaven Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Cork ~ Powdermill Nursing Home & Care Centre ~ 25/01/2021
Cork ~ Glyntown Care Centre ~ 26/01/2021
Cork ~ Padre Pio Rochestown ~ 27/01/2021
Cork ~ Windmill House Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Cork ~ Fairy Hill Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Kerry ~ Aras Mhuire Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021
Kerry ~ Ashborough Lodge Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021
Kerry ~ Cuil Didin Residential & Nursing Care ~ 18/01/2021
Kerry ~ Heatherlea Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Kerry ~ Kenmare Nursing Home 'Tir na nOg' ~ 20/01/2021
Kerry ~ Kilcara House Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Kerry ~ Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Kerry ~ Oaklands Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Kerry ~ Our Lady of Fatima Home ~ 25/01/2021
Kerry ~ Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home Kerry ~ 26/01/2021
Kerry ~ Riverside Nursing Home Kerry ~ 28/01/2021
Kerry ~ St. Joseph's Nursing Home Kilorgan Kerry ~ 29/01/2021
Kerry ~ Listowel Community Hospital ~ 13/01/2021
Kerry ~ Tralee Community Nursing Unit ~ 14/01/2021
Kerry ~ St. Joseph's Nursing Home Kenmare Kerry Private ~ 15/01/2021
Kerry ~ St. Louis Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021
Kerry ~ Caherciveen Community Hospital ~ 19/01/2021
Kerry ~ Killarney Community Hospitals (Fuschia, Hawthorn and Heather Wards) ~ 20/01/2021
Kerry ~ Valentia Nursing Home Kerry ~ 25/01/2021
Kerry ~ Dingle Community Hospital (St. Elizabeths) ~ 26/01/2021
Kerry ~ Killarney Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Kerry ~ Kenmare Community Hospital ~ 28/01/2021
Kerry ~ Ocean View Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Carlow ~ Beechwood Nursing Home Carlow ~ 18/01/2021
Carlow ~ Borris Lodge Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Carlow ~ Hillview Convalescent & Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Carlow ~ Riverdale Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Carlow ~ Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow ~ 22/01/2021
Carlow ~ St Fiacc's House ~ 26/01/2021
Carlow ~ St Lazerian's House ~ 27/01/2021
Carlow ~ Sonas Nursing Home Tullow ~ 28/01/2021
Carlow ~ Signature Care Killerig ~ 29/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Brookhaven Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Mooncoin Residential Care Centre ~ 18/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Archersrath Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Drakelands House Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Gowran Abbey Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ St Joseph's Home Waterford ~ 26/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Castlecomer District Hospital ~ 28/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Gahan House ~ 29/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Mount Carmel Supported Care Home ~ 14/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ O'Gorman Home ~ 15/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ St. Columba's Hospital Kilkenny ~ 18/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ St Joseph's Supported Care Home ~ 20/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Rockshire Care Centre ~ 21/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Tinnypark Residential Care ~ 22/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Rosedale Residential Home ~ 25/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Prague House ~ 27/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Sacred Heart Nursing Home Kilkenny ~ 28/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Fennor Hill Care Facility ~ 29/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Acorn Lodge Nursing Home Cashel ~ 26/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Deerpark Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Sonas Nursing Home Melview ~ 29/01/2021
Tipperary ~ St. Teresa's Nursing Home Cashel ~ 11/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home ~ 12/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Sacre Coeur Nursing Home Tipp ~ 13/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Padre Pio Nursing Home Tipp ~ 14/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Rathkeevan Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Woodland's Nursing Home Dundrum Tipp ~ 18/01/2021
Tipperary ~ St. Patrick's Hospital Cashel ~ 19/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Cluain Arann Welfare Home & Community Nursing Unit ~ 19/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Greenhill's Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Tipperary ~ The Cottage Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Tipperary ~ St. Martha’s Nursing Home Tipp ~ 22/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Cashel Residential Older Persons Services ~ 25/01/2021
Tipperary ~ St. Anthony's Nursing Unit ~ 28/01/2021
Tipperary ~ Sonas Carrick on Suir ~ 29/01/2021
Waterford ~ Killure Bridge Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Waterford ~ Carechoice Dungarvan ~ 21/01/2021
Waterford ~ Havenwood Nursing Care Facility ~ 25/01/2021
Waterford ~ Maypark Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Waterford ~ Mowlam Nursing Home Waterford ~ 28/01/2021
Waterford ~ Dunabbey House ~ 29/01/2021
Waterford ~ St. Joseph's Hospital Dungarvan ~ 18/01/2021
Waterford ~ Padre Pio Nursing Home Waterford ~ 21/01/2021
Waterford ~ St. Patrick's Hospital Waterford ~ 22/01/2021
Waterford ~ Madonna House ~ 22/01/2021
Waterford ~ Holy Ghost Residential Home ~ 25/01/2021
Waterford ~ Waterford Residential Care Centre ~ 26/01/2021
Waterford ~ Signacare - Waterford ~ 28/01/2021
Waterford ~ St Carthage's House Limited ~ 29/01/2021
Wexford ~ Kerlogue Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021
Wexford ~ Knockeen Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021
Wexford ~ New Houghton Hospital ~ 19/01/2021
Wexford ~ St. John's Community Hospital /Ward Abbeygale ~ 20/01/2021
Wexford ~ Gorey District Hospital ~ 22/01/2021
Wexford ~ Lawson House Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Wexford ~ Middletown House Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Wexford ~ SignaCare New Ross ~ 27/01/2021
Wexford ~ Ros Aoibhinn Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Wexford ~ New Ross Community Hospital ~ 29/01/2021
Wexford ~ Abbeygale House ~ 13/01/2021
Wexford ~ Cherrygrove Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021
Wexford ~ Castle Gardens Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021
Wexford ~ Wygram Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021
Wexford ~ Valentia Nursing Home Wexford ~ 20/01/2021
Wexford ~ The Moyne Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Wexford ~ Oakfield Nursing & Retirement Home ~ 22/01/2021
Wexford ~ SignaCare Bunclody Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Wexford ~ Sisters of St John of God ~ 27/01/2021
Wexford ~ Castlebridge Manor Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Dublin ~ Newtownpark House ~ 21/01/2021
Dublin ~ Aclare Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Dublin ~ Caritas Convalescent Centre ~ 26/01/2021
Dublin ~ Ailesbury Private Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Dublin ~ Altadore Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Dublin ~ Carysfort Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Dublin ~ Annabeg House Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Dublin ~ Our Lady’s Manor Dalkey ~ 11/01/2021
Dublin ~ The Royal Hospital Donnybrook ~ 13/01/2021
Dublin ~ Ashbury Private Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021
Dublin ~ Beechfield Manor Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Dublin ~ Brabazon House Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Dublin ~ Belmont House Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Dublin ~ Leeson Park House Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Dublin ~ Glengara Park Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Dublin ~ Leopardstown Park Hospital ~ 15/01/2021
Dublin ~ Cedar House Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Dublin ~ Cherryfield Lodge Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Dublin ~ Mount Tabor Nursing Home and Care Centre ~ 22/01/2021
Dublin ~ Gascoigne House Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Dublin ~ Glebe House Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Dublin ~ Holy Family Residence ~ 27/01/2021
Dublin ~ Simpson's Hospital ~ 29/01/2021
Dublin ~ St. Joseph’s Centre Crinken Lane ~ 12/01/2021
Dublin ~ St. John’s House of Rest ~ 14/01/2021
Dublin ~ St. Mary's Centre Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021
Dublin ~ The Marlay Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021
Dublin ~ Clonskeagh Community Nursing Unit ~ 19/01/2021
Dublin ~ Ferndene Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Dublin ~ Foxrock Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Dublin ~ Ashford House Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Dublin ~ The Orchard Respite Centre ~ 28/01/2021
Dublin ~ The Four Ferns ~ 28/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Blainroe Lodge Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021
Wicklow ~ FirstCare Nursing Home - Earlsbrook House ~ 18/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Aisling House Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Atlanta House Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Dargle Valley Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Donore Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Eyrefield Manor Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Shannagh Bay Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Kinvara House Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Kylemore House Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Roseville Nursing Home Wicklow ~ 28/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Greystones Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Knockrobin Hill Care Home ~ 15/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Kilcoole Lodge Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Tara Care Centre ~ 20/01/2021
Wicklow ~ St Colman's Residential Care Centre ~ 21/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Dalkey Community Unit for Older Persons ~ 25/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Cairnhill Nursing Home Bray ~ 26/01/2021
Wicklow ~ St. Columban’s Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Asgard Lodge Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Dublin ~ Kiltipper Woods Nursing Home ~ 11/01/2021
Dublin ~ Lucan Lodge Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021
Dublin ~ New Lodge Nursing Home (Bloomfield) ~ 18/01/2021
Dublin ~ Orwell House Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Dublin ~ Griffeen Valley Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Dublin ~ Harvey Nursing Home & Convalescent ~ 25/01/2021
Dublin ~ Lisheen Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Dublin ~ Maryfield Nursing Home Lucan Road ~ 28/01/2021
Dublin ~ Bellvilla Community Nursing Unit ~ 12/01/2021
Dublin ~ Our Lady's Hospice Anna Gaynor House ~ 13/01/2021
Dublin ~ Meath Community Unit Heytesbury Street ~ 15/01/2021
Dublin ~ TLC(Citywest) ~ 18/01/2021
Dublin ~ Padre Pio Nursing Home Dublin ~ 21/01/2021
Dublin ~ St. Mary's Centre Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Dublin ~ Cherry Orchard Hospital ~ 25/01/2021
Dublin ~ St. Gladys Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Dublin ~ Millbrook Manor Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Dublin ~ Glenaulin Nursing Home ~ 11/01/2021
Dublin ~ Mount Carmel Community Hospital (Short Stay Beds) ~ 13/01/2021
Dublin ~ Tymon North Community Unit ~ 15/01/2021
Dublin ~ Hollybrook Lodge ~ 18/01/2021
Dublin ~ Croft Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Dublin ~ Queen of Peace Nursing Home Dublin ~ 20/01/2021
Dublin ~ Sally Park Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Dublin ~ Peamount Healthcare Older Persons Service Newcastle ~ 22/01/2021
Dublin ~ Marymount Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Dublin ~ Lexington House Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Kildare ~ Ashley Lodge Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021
Kildare ~ Beech Park Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Kildare ~ Cloverlodge Nursing Home Kildare ~ 20/01/2021
Kildare ~ Craddock House Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Kildare ~ Elm Hall Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Kildare ~ Glenashling Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Kildare ~ Hazel Hall Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Kildare ~ Larchfield Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Kildare ~ Ryevale Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021
Kildare ~ Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Kildare ~ Lourdesville Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Kildare ~ Moyglare Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Kildare ~ Oghill Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Kildare ~ Shalom Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Kildare ~ Parke House Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Kildare ~ Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Kildare ~ Willowbrook Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Kildare ~ St. Vincent's Hospital Athy ~ 14/01/2021
Kildare ~ TLC Centre Maynooth ~ 18/01/2021
Kildare ~ Mountpleasant Lodge ~ 21/01/2021
Kildare ~ Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Kildare ~ TLC Centre Maynooth ~ 25/01/2021
Kildare ~ Maynooth Community Unit ~ 28/01/2021
Kildare ~ Curragh Lawns Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Baltinglass District Hospital ~ 27/01/2021
Wicklow ~ Dunlavin Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Laois ~ Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home ~ 12/01/2021
Laois ~ Community Nursing Unit Abbeyleix ~ 13/01/2021
Laois ~ St. Brigid's Hospital, Shaen ~ 14/01/2021
Laois ~ St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit ~ 15/01/2021
Laois ~ Droimnin Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Laois ~ Ballard Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Longford ~ Thomond Lodge Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Longford ~ St. Joseph's Care Centre Longford ~ 25/01/2021
Longford ~ Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Longford ~ Laurel Lodge Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Louth ~ Aras Mhuire Nursing Facility ~ 19/01/2021
Louth ~ Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Louth ~ Carlingford Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Louth ~ Dealgan House Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Louth ~ St. Peter's Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Louth ~ Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home Ardee ~ 28/01/2021
Louth ~ St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital ~ 19/01/2021
Louth ~ Sunhill Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Louth ~ St. Francis Nursing Home (Mount Oliver Ltd) ~ 25/01/2021
Louth ~ BoyneViewHouse(Part of DNE041) ~ 26/01/2021
Louth ~ The Cottage Hospital ~ 27/01/2021
Louth ~ St. Joseph's Hospital Ardee ~ 28/01/2021
Louth ~ St.Mary'sHosp-Part of DNE041 ~ 29/01/2021
Meath ~ Kilmainhamwood Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021
Meath ~ St. Joseph's Hospital Trim ~ 15/01/2021
Meath ~ Boyne Valley Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Meath ~ Gormanstown Wood Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Meath ~ Heatherfield Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Meath ~ Hillview Private Nursing & Retirement Residence ~ 25/01/2021
Meath ~ Kilbrew Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Meath ~ CareChoice Trim ~ 27/01/2021
Meath ~ Silvergrove Nursing Home ~ 12/01/2021
Meath ~ St. Columban's Nursing Home Meath ~ 13/01/2021
Meath ~ Rathoath Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021
Meath ~ Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021
Meath ~ St. Elizabeth's Nursing Home Meath ~ 19/01/2021
Meath ~ St. Colmcille's Nursing Home Meath ~ 20/01/2021
Meath ~ Dunboyne Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Meath ~ Woodland's Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Meath ~ Millbury Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Meath ~ Beaufort House ~ 27/01/2021
Meath ~ Santa Maria Nursing Home Meath ~ 28/01/2021
Meath ~ St. Ursula's Nursing Home Meath ~ 29/01/2021
Offaly ~ Carthages Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021
Offaly ~ Elmgrove House Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Offaly ~ Birr Community Nursing Unit ~ 20/01/2021
Offaly ~ Edenderry Community Nursing Unit ~ 22/01/2021
Offaly ~ Riada House Community Unit ~ 25/01/2021
Offaly ~ Eliza Lodge Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Offaly ~ Esker Ri Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Offaly ~ Oakdale Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Offaly ~ Gallen Priory Nursing Home Ferbane ~ 11/01/2021
Offaly ~ Ealga Lodge Nursing Home ~ 12/01/2021
Westmeath ~ Bethany House Nursing Home ~ 13/01/2021
Westmeath ~ Moate Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021
Westmeath ~ Portiuncula Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021
Westmeath ~ Retreat Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021
Westmeath ~ Roselodge Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Westmeath ~ Saint Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan ~ 20/01/2021
Westmeath ~ Cluain Lir Community Nursing Unit ~ 21/01/2021
Westmeath ~ Sonas Nursing Home Athlone ~ 22/01/2021
Westmeath ~ St Vincent's Care Centre Westmeath ~ 25/01/2021
Westmeath ~ Maple Court Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Westmeath ~ Stella Maris Nursing Home Westmeath ~ 27/01/2021
Westmeath ~ Newbrook Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Dublin ~ Clontarf Private Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Dublin ~ Elmgreen Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Dublin ~ Nazareth House Nursing Home Malahide Road ~ 26/01/2021
Dublin ~ Brymore House Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Dublin ~ Catherine McAuley House ~ 29/01/2021
Dublin ~ Sacred Heart Residence ~ 08/01/2021
Dublin ~ St. Gabriel's Nursing Home ~ 12/01/2021
Dublin ~ Alzheimer's Care Centre ~ 14/01/2021
Dublin ~ Beechlawn House Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Dublin ~ Beechtree Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Dublin ~ Beneavin Lodge Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021
Dublin ~ Riverside Nursing Home / Oakwood Lodge (changing its name). ~ 26/01/2021
Dublin ~ Rush Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Dublin ~ Elmhurst Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Dublin ~ Howth Hill Lodge Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Dublin ~ TLC Centre Santry ~ 11/01/2021
Dublin ~ Raheny House Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021
Dublin ~ Hamilton Park Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021
Dublin ~ Fingal House Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Dublin ~ Newpark Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Dublin ~ Swords Nursing Home(Mowlam) ~ 25/01/2021
Dublin ~ St. Patrick's Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Dublin ~ Santa Sabina Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Dublin ~ Shrewsbury House Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021
Dublin ~ St. Mary's Hospital Chapelizod/Phoenix ~ 11/01/2021
Dublin ~ St Clare's Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021
Dublin ~ Lusk Community Unit ~ 15/01/2021
Dublin ~ Mount Sackville Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021
Dublin ~ St. Monica's Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Dublin ~ St. Pappin's Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Dublin ~ Talbot Lodge Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Dublin ~ Connolly Hospital (Silver Birch) ~ 25/01/2021
Dublin ~ Marion House Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Dublin ~ Tara Winthrop Private Clinic ~ 27/01/2021
Dublin ~ TLC Cara Care Centre Santry ~ 12/01/2021
Dublin ~ Mount Hybla Nursing Home Ltd ~ 14/01/2021
Dublin ~ Navan Road Community Unit Cuan Ros Community Unit ~ 18/01/2021
Dublin ~ St. Doolagh's Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Dublin ~ Raheny Community Nursing Unit ~ 21/01/2021
Dublin ~ Anam Cara ~ 25/01/2021
Dublin ~ Cherryfield Housing with Care ~ 26/01/2021
Dublin ~ Beneavin House Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021
Dublin ~ Anovocare Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021
Dublin ~ Carechoice Malahide Rd ~ 18/01/2021
Dublin ~ CareChoice Finglas Limited ~ 21/01/2021
Dublin ~ TLC Carton ~ 25/01/2021
Dublin ~ Clearbrook Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Dublin ~ Clarehaven NH (Part of DNE040) Seanchara Community Unit, Saint Canice's Road ~ 12/01/2021
Dublin ~ Northwood Residential Home ~ 13/01/2021
Dublin ~ Beneavin Manor Nursing Home Glasnevin ~ 15/01/2021
Dublin ~ Nephin Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Dublin ~ Loughshinny Residential Home ~ 20/01/2021
Dublin ~ Carechoice Swords ~ 25/01/2021
Dublin ~ Assisi Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021
Dublin ~ Beaumont Lodge ~ 29/01/2021
