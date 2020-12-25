REVEALED: When every care home in the country will get their supply of Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccination of 70,000 nursing home residents and staff is to begin next month (stock image)

Vaccination of 70,000 nursing home residents and staff is to begin on January 11 and be completed by the end of February, Independent.ie can reveal.

Under draft plans developed by the HSE, vaccination teams will travel to each of the 583 HIQA older persons residential care facilities, both public and private, to administer two doses over a six-week period.

It will take three weeks to administer the first dose, and a further three to deliver the second.

It is estimated that it will take each vaccinator 12 minutes to administer the vaccine with a target of injecting 35 vaccines per day.

A Guidance document issued from the HSE to nursing homes this week noted that nursing homes will be required to accept delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine into their facility and maintain the cold chain until the arrival of the HSE Covid-19 vaccination team.

Nursing homes have been asked to register all residents.

Each Residential Care Facility will be allocated a ‘day one’ (first vaccination) and ‘day 21’ (second vaccination). All residents and staff will be invited to consent in advance and then receive vaccination on these dates wherever possible.

Below is the draft schedule for vaccination teams to arrive at each care facility, listed by Community Health Organisation (CHO). The exact dates are subject to change before the nationwide roll-out.

Community Health Organisation 1

Cavan ~ Breffni Care Centre for Older Person ~ 11/01/2021

Cavan ~ Lisdarn Unit for the Elderly ~ 12/01/2021

Cavan ~ Dr. Jack Sullivan Memorial Home ~ 13/01/2021

Cavan ~ Virginia Community Health Centre ~ 14/01/2021

Cavan ~ St. Joseph's Nursing Home Cavan ~ 18/01/2021

Cavan ~ College View Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Cavan ~ Esker Lodge Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Cavan ~ Fairlawn's Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Cavan ~ Oak View Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Cavan ~ Sheelin Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Cavan ~ Castlemanor Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Donegal ~ Aras Ui Dhomhaill Nursing Home ~ 13/01/2021

Donegal ~ Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021

Donegal ~ Lake House Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021

Donegal ~ Nazareth House Nursing Home Donegal ~ 18/01/2021

Donegal ~ Buncrana Community Nursing Unit ~ 19/01/2021

Donegal ~ Aras Gaoth Dobhair Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Donegal ~ Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Donegal ~ Archview Lodge Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Donegal ~ Brentwood Manor Private Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Donegal ~ Brindley Manor Private Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Donegal ~ Harbour Lights Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Donegal ~ Hillcrest Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Donegal ~ St. Eunan’s Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Donegal ~ Ramelton Community Nursing Unit ~ 13/01/2021

Donegal ~ Carndonagh Community Hospital ~ 14/01/2021

Donegal ~ Donegal Town Community Hospital ~ 15/01/2021

Donegal ~ Dungloe Community Hospital ~ 18/01/2021

Donegal ~ Killybegs Community Hospital ~ 19/01/2021

Donegal ~ Lifford Community Hospital ~ 20/01/2021

Donegal ~ The Sheil Community Hospital ~ 21/01/2021

Donegal ~ St. Joseph's Community Hospital Donegal ~ 22/01/2021

Donegal ~ Falcarragh Community Hospital ~ 26/01/2021

Donegal ~ Rock Community Nursing Unit ~ 27/01/2021

Donegal ~ Larissa Lodge Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Donegal ~ Hillcrest House Nursing Home The Lodge ~ 29/01/2021

Leitrim ~ St Patrick's Community Hospital ~ 20/01/2021

Leitrim ~ Lough Erril Private Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Leitrim ~ St. Phelim's Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Leitrim ~ Arus Carolan Community Nursing Unit ~ 27/01/2021

Leitrim ~ Arus Breffni ~ 28/01/2021

Leitrim ~ Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit ~ 29/01/2021

Monaghan ~ Castleross Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021

Monaghan ~ Mullinahinch House Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Monaghan ~ Sacred Heart Nursing Home Monaghan ~ 22/01/2021

Monaghan ~ St Anne's Convalescent Home ~ 25/01/2021

Monaghan ~ St. Mary's Hospital Monaghan ~ 26/01/2021

Monaghan ~ Drumbear Lodge Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Sligo ~ Bailey's Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021

Sligo ~ Ballymote Community Nursing Unit ~ 19/01/2021

Sligo ~ Mowlam Nursing Home Sligo ~ 20/01/2021

Sligo ~ Nazareth House Nursing Home Sligo ~ 22/01/2021

Sligo ~ Summerville Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Sligo ~ St. John's Community Hospital ~ 27/01/2021

Sligo ~ Sonas Nursing Home Ard Na Greine ~ 29/01/2021

Community Health Organisation 2

Galway ~ An Teaghlach Uilinn Retirement & Convalescent Centre ~ 15/01/2021

Galway ~ Flannery's Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Galway ~ Greenpark Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Galway ~ Garbally Rest Home ~ 21/01/2021

Galway ~ Hillside Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Galway ~ Ballinderry Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Galway ~ Castleturvin Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Galway ~ Central Park Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Galway ~ Coral Haven Residential Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Galway ~ Corrandulla Residential Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021

Galway ~ Moycullen Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021

Galway ~ Nightingale Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021

Galway ~ Mystical Rose Private Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Galway ~ Rushmore Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Galway ~ Holy Family Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Galway ~ Kilcolgan Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Galway ~ Kiltormer Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Galway ~ Little Flower Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Galway ~ Maryfield Alzheimer Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Galway ~ Mill Race Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Galway ~ Mountbellew Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Galway ~ Âras Mhic Dara Community Nursing Unit ~ 14/01/2021

Galway ~ Aras Mhuire Community Nursing Unit ~ 15/01/2021

Galway ~ St Anne's Community Nursing Unit ~ 18/01/2021

Galway ~ St Brendan's Community Nursing Unit ~ 19/01/2021

Galway ~ Portumna Retirement Village ~ 21/01/2021

Galway ~ St. Francis Nursing Home Galway ~ 22/01/2021

Galway ~ Stella Maris Nursing Home Galway ~ 25/01/2021

Galway ~ Carna Nursing and Retirement Home ~ 26/01/2021

Galway ~ Áras RÓnÁin Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Galway ~ Áras Chois Fharraige ~ 28/01/2021

Galway ~ Blake Manor Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Galway ~ Merlin Park Community Nursing Unit 5&6 ~ 14/01/2021

Galway ~ St. David's Nursing Home Galway ~ 15/01/2021

Galway ~ St. Mary's Nursing Home Galway ~ 18/01/2021

Galway ~ Oughterard Manor Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Galway ~ Clarenbridge Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Galway ~ Rosemount Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Galway ~ Brooklodge Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Galway ~ Bushfield Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Galway ~ Ballinasloe Community Nursing Unit ~ 27/01/2021

Galway ~ Caiseal Geal Teach Altranais ~ 28/01/2021

Galway ~ Brampton Care Home ~ 29/01/2021

Mayo ~ Marian House Alzheimer Unit ~ 14/01/2021

Mayo ~ Âras Deirbhle Community Nursing Unit ~ 15/01/2021

Mayo ~ AbbeyBreaffy Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021

Mayo ~ Ave Maria Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Mayo ~ Ballinamore House Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Mayo ~ Blackrocks Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Mayo ~ Brookvale Manor Private Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Mayo ~ Claremount Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Mayo ~ Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Mayo ~ Friar's Lodge Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Mayo ~ Hollymount Private Nursing and Retirement Home ~ 28/01/2021

Mayo ~ Queen of Peace Nursing Home Mayo ~ 29/01/2021

Mayo ~ St. Augustine's Community Nursing Unit ~ 11/01/2021

Mayo ~ The Mac Bride Community Nursing Unit ~ 12/01/2021

Mayo ~ Pilgrim's Rest Nursing Home ~ 13/01/2021

Mayo ~ Sonas Nursing Home Moyridge ~ 14/01/2021

Mayo ~ St. Attractas Nursing Home Mayo ~ 15/01/2021

Mayo ~ St Anne's Private Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Mayo ~ St. Brendans High Support Unit Mayo ~ 20/01/2021

Mayo ~ Dalton Community Nursing Unit ~ 21/01/2021

Mayo ~ St. Fionnan's Community Nursing Unit ~ 22/01/2021

Mayo ~ Sonas Nursing Home Belmullet ~ 25/01/2021

Mayo ~ Sonas Nursing Home Riverview ~ 26/01/2021

Mayo ~ Sacred Heart Hospital Castlebar ~ 27/01/2021

Mayo ~ Sonas Nursing Home Knock ~ 29/01/2021

Roscommon ~ Fearna Manor Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Roscommon ~ Costellos Vale View Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Roscommon ~ Tearmain Bhride Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Roscommon ~ Oakwood Nursing Home Hawthorn Drive ~ 25/01/2021

Roscommon ~ Oakwood Private Nursing Home Ballaghaderreen ~ 26/01/2021

Roscommon ~ Shannon Lodge Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Roscommon ~ Sonas Nursing Home Cloverhill ~ 28/01/2021

Roscommon ~ Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Roscommon ~ Plunkett Community Nursing Unit ~ 20/01/2021

Roscommon ~ Sacred Heart Hospital Roscommon ~ 21/01/2021

Roscommon ~ Aras Mathair Pol Community Nursing Unit ~ 25/01/2021

Roscommon ~ St. Eithne's Rest Care Centre ~ 26/01/2021

Roscommon ~ Abbey Haven Care Centre & Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Roscommon ~ Drumderrig Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Community Health Organisation 3

Clare ~ Carrigoran House Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021

Clare ~ St. Senan's ~ 20/01/2021

Clare ~ Lake's Nursing Home - Killaloe ~ 21/01/2021

Clare ~ Cahercalla Community Hospital & Hospice ~ 22/01/2021

Clare ~ Riverdale House Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Clare St. Domnic Savio Nursing Home 27/01/2021

Clare St. Theresa's Nursing Home Clare 28/01/2021

Clare Kilrush Nursing Home 29/01/2021

Clare Ennistymon Community Nursing Unit 18/01/2021

Clare St. Joseph's Community Hospital Clare 19/01/2021

Clare Raheen Community Nursing Unit 21/01/2021

Clare Regina House Community Nursing Unit 22/01/2021

Clare Athlunkard House Nursing Home 25/01/2021

Clare ~ Sancta Maria Nursing Home Cratloe ~ 27/01/2021

Clare ~ Ennis Nursing Home (Mowlam Healthcare) ~ 28/01/2021

Clare ~ Ennis Road Care Facility ~ 29/01/2021

Limerick ~ Milford Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Limerick ~ Caherass Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Limerick ~ Catherine McAuley Nursing Home Limerick ~ 22/01/2021

Limerick ~ Dromcollogher and District Respite Care Centre ~ 25/01/2021

Limerick ~ Maria Goretti Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Limerick ~ Good Counsel Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Limerick ~ Adare & District Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Limerick ~ Ard Na Rí Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Limerick ~ Beech Lodge Care Facility ~ 29/01/2021

Limerick ~ Beechwood Nursing Home Limerick ~ 15/01/2021

Limerick ~ Killeline Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021

Limerick ~ Riverbrook Nursing and Respite Care ~ 19/01/2021

Limerick ~ Roseville Nursing Home Limerick ~ 20/01/2021

Limerick ~ St. Anthony's Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Limerick ~ St. Catherine's Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Limerick ~ St. Paul's Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Limerick ~ The Park Nursing Home (Mowlam Healthcare) ~ 28/01/2021

Limerick ~ Thorpes Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Limerick ~ St. Ita's Community Hospital ~ 15/01/2021

Limerick ~ St. Camillus' Community Hospital ~ 19/01/2021

Limerick ~ St. Gobnait's Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Limerick ~ St. Michael's Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Limerick ~ Abbot Close Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Limerick ~ Corbally House Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Limerick ~ CareBright Community Centre ~ 29/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Hospital of the Assumption Thurles ~ 11/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Ardeen Nursing Home ~ 13/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Ashlawn House Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Bushy Park Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Nenagh Manor Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Tipperary ~ St. Theresa's Nursing Home Thurles ~ 20/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Villa Marie Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit ~ 22/01/2021

Tipperary ~ St. Conlon's Community Nursing Unit ~ 25/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Waterman's Lodge ~ 26/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Mount Carmel Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Rivervale Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Patterson's Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Tipperary ~ St. Kieran's Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Community Health Organisation 4

Cork ~ Amberley Home Convalescent & Respite Care ~ 11/01/2021

Cork ~ Abbeylands Nursing Home & Alzheimer Unit ~ 13/01/2021

Cork ~ Ballincurrig Care Centre Ltd ~ 14/01/2021

Cork ~ Beaumont Residential Care ~ 15/01/2021

Cork ~ Bishopscourt Residential Care Ltd ~ 19/01/2021

Cork ~ Blair’s Hill Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Cork ~ Blarney Nursing and Retirement Home ~ 21/01/2021

Cork ~ Brookfield Care Centre ~ 22/01/2021

Cork ~ Cahereen Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Cork ~ Carechoice Macroom ~ 26/01/2021

Cork ~ CareChoice Ballynoe ~ 28/01/2021

Cork ~ Corpus Christi Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Cork ~ Fairfield Nursing Home ~ 11/01/2021

Cork ~ Cramers Court Nursing Home ~ 12/01/2021

Cork ~ Darraglynn Nursing Home ~ 13/01/2021

Cork ~ Douglas Nursing and Retirement Home ~ 14/01/2021

Cork ~ Glendonagh Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021

Cork ~ CareChoice Clonakilty ~ 18/01/2021

Cork ~ Grange Con Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Cork ~ Haven Bay Care Centre Ltd ~ 20/01/2021

Cork ~ Carechoice Montenotte ~ 22/01/2021

Cork ~ Nazareth House Cork ~ 26/01/2021

Cork ~ Norwood Grange Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Cork ~ Oaklodge Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Cork ~ St. Joseph's Hos. Bon Secour ~ 11/01/2021

Cork ~ St. Luke's Nursing Home Cork ~ 13/01/2021

Cork ~ Bushmount Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021

Cork ~ Bandon Community Hospital ~ 20/01/2021

Cork ~ Teach Altra Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Cork ~ Rochestown Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Cork ~ Rosenalee Care Centre Ltd ~ 25/01/2021

Cork ~ Strawhall Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Cork ~ St. Martha’s Nursing Home Cork ~ 27/01/2021

Cork ~ Skibbereen Residential Care Centre ~ 28/01/2021

Cork ~ Padre Pio House Mallow ~ 29/01/2021

Cork ~ Cobh Community Hospital ~ 11/01/2021

Cork ~ Clonakilty Community Hospital and Long Stay Unit (Mount Carmel Home and Hospital) ~ 12/01/2021

Cork ~ Fermoy Community Hospital ~ 14/01/2021

Cork ~ Midleton Community Hospital and Long Stay Unit (Our Lady of Lourdes) ~ 18/01/2021

Cork ~ St. Finbarr's Hospital ~ 19/01/2021

Cork ~ Macroom Community Hospital ~ 22/01/2021

Cork ~ Kanturk Community Hospital ~ 25/01/2021

Cork ~ Youghal Community Hospital ~ 26/01/2021

Cork ~ Youghal & District Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Cork ~ St. Joseph's Community Hospital Cork ~ 29/01/2021

Cork ~ Cois Abhainn Residential Centre ~ 11/01/2021

Cork ~ Kinsale Community Hospital ~ 12/01/2021

Cork ~ Skibbereen Community Hospital (St. Anne's) ~ 13/01/2021

Cork ~ Dunamanway Community Hospital (St. Anthony's) ~ 14/01/2021

Cork ~ Schull Community Hospital (St. Gabriel's) ~ 15/01/2021

Cork ~ Castletownbere Community Hospital (St. Joseph's) ~ 18/01/2021

Cork ~ Farranlea Community Nursing Unit ~ 19/01/2021

Cork ~ Marymount University Hospital & Hospice ~ 21/01/2021

Cork ~ St Joseph's Unit, Bantry General Hospital ~ 25/01/2021

Cork ~ Araglen House Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Cork ~ Ballincollig Community Nursing Unit ~ 27/01/2021

Cork ~ Unit 1 St Stephen's Hospital ~ 29/01/2021

Cork ~ Heather House Community Nursing Unit, ~ 11/01/2021

Cork ~ Mount Alvernia Hospital ~ 13/01/2021

Cork ~ Mount Cara ~ 14/01/2021

Cork ~ Conna Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021

Cork ~ Maryborough Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021

Cork ~ Deerpark House Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Cork ~ Bridhaven Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Cork ~ Powdermill Nursing Home & Care Centre ~ 25/01/2021

Cork ~ Glyntown Care Centre ~ 26/01/2021

Cork ~ Padre Pio Rochestown ~ 27/01/2021

Cork ~ Windmill House Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Cork ~ Fairy Hill Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Kerry ~ Aras Mhuire Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021

Kerry ~ Ashborough Lodge Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021

Kerry ~ Cuil Didin Residential & Nursing Care ~ 18/01/2021

Kerry ~ Heatherlea Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Kerry ~ Kenmare Nursing Home 'Tir na nOg' ~ 20/01/2021

Kerry ~ Kilcara House Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Kerry ~ Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Kerry ~ Oaklands Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Kerry ~ Our Lady of Fatima Home ~ 25/01/2021

Kerry ~ Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home Kerry ~ 26/01/2021

Kerry ~ Riverside Nursing Home Kerry ~ 28/01/2021

Kerry ~ St. Joseph's Nursing Home Kilorgan Kerry ~ 29/01/2021

Kerry ~ Listowel Community Hospital ~ 13/01/2021

Kerry ~ Tralee Community Nursing Unit ~ 14/01/2021

Kerry ~ St. Joseph's Nursing Home Kenmare Kerry Private ~ 15/01/2021

Kerry ~ St. Louis Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021

Kerry ~ Caherciveen Community Hospital ~ 19/01/2021

Kerry ~ Killarney Community Hospitals (Fuschia, Hawthorn and Heather Wards) ~ 20/01/2021

Kerry ~ Valentia Nursing Home Kerry ~ 25/01/2021

Kerry ~ Dingle Community Hospital (St. Elizabeths) ~ 26/01/2021

Kerry ~ Killarney Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Kerry ~ Kenmare Community Hospital ~ 28/01/2021

Kerry ~ Ocean View Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Community Organisation 5

Carlow ~ Beechwood Nursing Home Carlow ~ 18/01/2021

Carlow ~ Borris Lodge Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Carlow ~ Hillview Convalescent & Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Carlow ~ Riverdale Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Carlow ~ Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow ~ 22/01/2021

Carlow ~ St Fiacc's House ~ 26/01/2021

Carlow ~ St Lazerian's House ~ 27/01/2021

Carlow ~ Sonas Nursing Home Tullow ~ 28/01/2021

Carlow ~ Signature Care Killerig ~ 29/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Brookhaven Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Mooncoin Residential Care Centre ~ 18/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Archersrath Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Drakelands House Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Gowran Abbey Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ St Joseph's Home Waterford ~ 26/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Castlecomer District Hospital ~ 28/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Gahan House ~ 29/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Mount Carmel Supported Care Home ~ 14/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ O'Gorman Home ~ 15/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ St. Columba's Hospital Kilkenny ~ 18/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ St Joseph's Supported Care Home ~ 20/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Rockshire Care Centre ~ 21/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Tinnypark Residential Care ~ 22/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Rosedale Residential Home ~ 25/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Prague House ~ 27/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Sacred Heart Nursing Home Kilkenny ~ 28/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Fennor Hill Care Facility ~ 29/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Acorn Lodge Nursing Home Cashel ~ 26/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Deerpark Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Sonas Nursing Home Melview ~ 29/01/2021

Tipperary ~ St. Teresa's Nursing Home Cashel ~ 11/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home ~ 12/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Sacre Coeur Nursing Home Tipp ~ 13/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Padre Pio Nursing Home Tipp ~ 14/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Rathkeevan Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Woodland's Nursing Home Dundrum Tipp ~ 18/01/2021

Tipperary ~ St. Patrick's Hospital Cashel ~ 19/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Cluain Arann Welfare Home & Community Nursing Unit ~ 19/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Greenhill's Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Tipperary ~ The Cottage Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Tipperary ~ St. Martha’s Nursing Home Tipp ~ 22/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Cashel Residential Older Persons Services ~ 25/01/2021

Tipperary ~ St. Anthony's Nursing Unit ~ 28/01/2021

Tipperary ~ Sonas Carrick on Suir ~ 29/01/2021

Waterford ~ Killure Bridge Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Waterford ~ Carechoice Dungarvan ~ 21/01/2021

Waterford ~ Havenwood Nursing Care Facility ~ 25/01/2021

Waterford ~ Maypark Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Waterford ~ Mowlam Nursing Home Waterford ~ 28/01/2021

Waterford ~ Dunabbey House ~ 29/01/2021

Waterford ~ St. Joseph's Hospital Dungarvan ~ 18/01/2021

Waterford ~ Padre Pio Nursing Home Waterford ~ 21/01/2021

Waterford ~ St. Patrick's Hospital Waterford ~ 22/01/2021

Waterford ~ Madonna House ~ 22/01/2021

Waterford ~ Holy Ghost Residential Home ~ 25/01/2021

Waterford ~ Waterford Residential Care Centre ~ 26/01/2021

Waterford ~ Signacare - Waterford ~ 28/01/2021

Waterford ~ St Carthage's House Limited ~ 29/01/2021

Wexford ~ Kerlogue Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021

Wexford ~ Knockeen Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021

Wexford ~ New Houghton Hospital ~ 19/01/2021

Wexford ~ St. John's Community Hospital /Ward Abbeygale ~ 20/01/2021

Wexford ~ Gorey District Hospital ~ 22/01/2021

Wexford ~ Lawson House Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Wexford ~ Middletown House Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Wexford ~ SignaCare New Ross ~ 27/01/2021

Wexford ~ Ros Aoibhinn Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Wexford ~ New Ross Community Hospital ~ 29/01/2021

Wexford ~ Abbeygale House ~ 13/01/2021

Wexford ~ Cherrygrove Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021

Wexford ~ Castle Gardens Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021

Wexford ~ Wygram Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021

Wexford ~ Valentia Nursing Home Wexford ~ 20/01/2021

Wexford ~ The Moyne Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Wexford ~ Oakfield Nursing & Retirement Home ~ 22/01/2021

Wexford ~ SignaCare Bunclody Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Wexford ~ Sisters of St John of God ~ 27/01/2021

Wexford ~ Castlebridge Manor Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Community Health Organisation 6

Dublin ~ Newtownpark House ~ 21/01/2021

Dublin ~ Aclare Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Dublin ~ Caritas Convalescent Centre ~ 26/01/2021

Dublin ~ Ailesbury Private Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Dublin ~ Altadore Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Dublin ~ Carysfort Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Dublin ~ Annabeg House Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Dublin ~ Our Lady’s Manor Dalkey ~ 11/01/2021

Dublin ~ The Royal Hospital Donnybrook ~ 13/01/2021

Dublin ~ Ashbury Private Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021

Dublin ~ Beechfield Manor Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Dublin ~ Brabazon House Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Dublin ~ Belmont House Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Dublin ~ Leeson Park House Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Dublin ~ Glengara Park Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Dublin ~ Leopardstown Park Hospital ~ 15/01/2021

Dublin ~ Cedar House Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Dublin ~ Cherryfield Lodge Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Dublin ~ Mount Tabor Nursing Home and Care Centre ~ 22/01/2021

Dublin ~ Gascoigne House Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Dublin ~ Glebe House Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Dublin ~ Holy Family Residence ~ 27/01/2021

Dublin ~ Simpson's Hospital ~ 29/01/2021

Dublin ~ St. Joseph’s Centre Crinken Lane ~ 12/01/2021

Dublin ~ St. John’s House of Rest ~ 14/01/2021

Dublin ~ St. Mary's Centre Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021

Dublin ~ The Marlay Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021

Dublin ~ Clonskeagh Community Nursing Unit ~ 19/01/2021

Dublin ~ Ferndene Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Dublin ~ Foxrock Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Dublin ~ Ashford House Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Dublin ~ The Orchard Respite Centre ~ 28/01/2021

Dublin ~ The Four Ferns ~ 28/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Blainroe Lodge Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021

Wicklow ~ FirstCare Nursing Home - Earlsbrook House ~ 18/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Aisling House Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Atlanta House Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Dargle Valley Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Donore Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Eyrefield Manor Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Shannagh Bay Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Kinvara House Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Kylemore House Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Roseville Nursing Home Wicklow ~ 28/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Greystones Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Knockrobin Hill Care Home ~ 15/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Kilcoole Lodge Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Tara Care Centre ~ 20/01/2021

Wicklow ~ St Colman's Residential Care Centre ~ 21/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Dalkey Community Unit for Older Persons ~ 25/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Cairnhill Nursing Home Bray ~ 26/01/2021

Wicklow ~ St. Columban’s Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Asgard Lodge Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Community Health Organisation 7

Dublin ~ Kiltipper Woods Nursing Home ~ 11/01/2021

Dublin ~ Lucan Lodge Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021

Dublin ~ New Lodge Nursing Home (Bloomfield) ~ 18/01/2021

Dublin ~ Orwell House Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Dublin ~ Griffeen Valley Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Dublin ~ Harvey Nursing Home & Convalescent ~ 25/01/2021

Dublin ~ Lisheen Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Dublin ~ Maryfield Nursing Home Lucan Road ~ 28/01/2021

Dublin ~ Bellvilla Community Nursing Unit ~ 12/01/2021

Dublin ~ Our Lady's Hospice Anna Gaynor House ~ 13/01/2021

Dublin ~ Meath Community Unit Heytesbury Street ~ 15/01/2021

Dublin ~ TLC(Citywest) ~ 18/01/2021

Dublin ~ Padre Pio Nursing Home Dublin ~ 21/01/2021

Dublin ~ St. Mary's Centre Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Dublin ~ Cherry Orchard Hospital ~ 25/01/2021

Dublin ~ St. Gladys Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Dublin ~ Millbrook Manor Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Dublin ~ Glenaulin Nursing Home ~ 11/01/2021

Dublin ~ Mount Carmel Community Hospital (Short Stay Beds) ~ 13/01/2021

Dublin ~ Tymon North Community Unit ~ 15/01/2021

Dublin ~ Hollybrook Lodge ~ 18/01/2021

Dublin ~ Croft Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Dublin ~ Queen of Peace Nursing Home Dublin ~ 20/01/2021

Dublin ~ Sally Park Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Dublin ~ Peamount Healthcare Older Persons Service Newcastle ~ 22/01/2021

Dublin ~ Marymount Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Dublin ~ Lexington House Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Kildare ~ Ashley Lodge Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021

Kildare ~ Beech Park Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Kildare ~ Cloverlodge Nursing Home Kildare ~ 20/01/2021

Kildare ~ Craddock House Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Kildare ~ Elm Hall Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Kildare ~ Glenashling Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Kildare ~ Hazel Hall Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Kildare ~ Larchfield Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Kildare ~ Ryevale Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021

Kildare ~ Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Kildare ~ Lourdesville Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Kildare ~ Moyglare Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Kildare ~ Oghill Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Kildare ~ Shalom Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Kildare ~ Parke House Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Kildare ~ Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Kildare ~ Willowbrook Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Kildare ~ St. Vincent's Hospital Athy ~ 14/01/2021

Kildare ~ TLC Centre Maynooth ~ 18/01/2021

Kildare ~ Mountpleasant Lodge ~ 21/01/2021

Kildare ~ Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Kildare ~ TLC Centre Maynooth ~ 25/01/2021

Kildare ~ Maynooth Community Unit ~ 28/01/2021

Kildare ~ Curragh Lawns Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Baltinglass District Hospital ~ 27/01/2021

Wicklow ~ Dunlavin Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Community Organisation 8

Laois ~ Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home ~ 12/01/2021

Laois ~ Community Nursing Unit Abbeyleix ~ 13/01/2021

Laois ~ St. Brigid's Hospital, Shaen ~ 14/01/2021

Laois ~ St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit ~ 15/01/2021

Laois ~ Droimnin Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Laois ~ Ballard Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Longford ~ Thomond Lodge Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Longford ~ St. Joseph's Care Centre Longford ~ 25/01/2021

Longford ~ Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Longford ~ Laurel Lodge Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Louth ~ Aras Mhuire Nursing Facility ~ 19/01/2021

Louth ~ Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Louth ~ Carlingford Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Louth ~ Dealgan House Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Louth ~ St. Peter's Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Louth ~ Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home Ardee ~ 28/01/2021

Louth ~ St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital ~ 19/01/2021

Louth ~ Sunhill Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Louth ~ St. Francis Nursing Home (Mount Oliver Ltd) ~ 25/01/2021

Louth ~ BoyneViewHouse(Part of DNE041) ~ 26/01/2021

Louth ~ The Cottage Hospital ~ 27/01/2021

Louth ~ St. Joseph's Hospital Ardee ~ 28/01/2021

Louth ~ St.Mary'sHosp-Part of DNE041 ~ 29/01/2021

Meath ~ Kilmainhamwood Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021

Meath ~ St. Joseph's Hospital Trim ~ 15/01/2021

Meath ~ Boyne Valley Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Meath ~ Gormanstown Wood Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Meath ~ Heatherfield Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Meath ~ Hillview Private Nursing & Retirement Residence ~ 25/01/2021

Meath ~ Kilbrew Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Meath ~ CareChoice Trim ~ 27/01/2021

Meath ~ Silvergrove Nursing Home ~ 12/01/2021

Meath ~ St. Columban's Nursing Home Meath ~ 13/01/2021

Meath ~ Rathoath Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021

Meath ~ Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021

Meath ~ St. Elizabeth's Nursing Home Meath ~ 19/01/2021

Meath ~ St. Colmcille's Nursing Home Meath ~ 20/01/2021

Meath ~ Dunboyne Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Meath ~ Woodland's Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Meath ~ Millbury Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Meath ~ Beaufort House ~ 27/01/2021

Meath ~ Santa Maria Nursing Home Meath ~ 28/01/2021

Meath ~ St. Ursula's Nursing Home Meath ~ 29/01/2021

Offaly ~ Carthages Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021

Offaly ~ Elmgrove House Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Offaly ~ Birr Community Nursing Unit ~ 20/01/2021

Offaly ~ Edenderry Community Nursing Unit ~ 22/01/2021

Offaly ~ Riada House Community Unit ~ 25/01/2021

Offaly ~ Eliza Lodge Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Offaly ~ Esker Ri Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Offaly ~ Oakdale Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Offaly ~ Gallen Priory Nursing Home Ferbane ~ 11/01/2021

Offaly ~ Ealga Lodge Nursing Home ~ 12/01/2021

Westmeath ~ Bethany House Nursing Home ~ 13/01/2021

Westmeath ~ Moate Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021

Westmeath ~ Portiuncula Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021

Westmeath ~ Retreat Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021

Westmeath ~ Roselodge Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Westmeath ~ Saint Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan ~ 20/01/2021

Westmeath ~ Cluain Lir Community Nursing Unit ~ 21/01/2021

Westmeath ~ Sonas Nursing Home Athlone ~ 22/01/2021

Westmeath ~ St Vincent's Care Centre Westmeath ~ 25/01/2021

Westmeath ~ Maple Court Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Westmeath ~ Stella Maris Nursing Home Westmeath ~ 27/01/2021

Westmeath ~ Newbrook Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Community Organisation 9

Dublin ~ Clontarf Private Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Dublin ~ Elmgreen Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Dublin ~ Nazareth House Nursing Home Malahide Road ~ 26/01/2021

Dublin ~ Brymore House Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Dublin ~ Catherine McAuley House ~ 29/01/2021

Dublin ~ Sacred Heart Residence ~ 08/01/2021

Dublin ~ St. Gabriel's Nursing Home ~ 12/01/2021

Dublin ~ Alzheimer's Care Centre ~ 14/01/2021

Dublin ~ Beechlawn House Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Dublin ~ Beechtree Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Dublin ~ Beneavin Lodge Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021

Dublin ~ Riverside Nursing Home / Oakwood Lodge (changing its name). ~ 26/01/2021

Dublin ~ Rush Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Dublin ~ Elmhurst Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Dublin ~ Howth Hill Lodge Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Dublin ~ TLC Centre Santry ~ 11/01/2021

Dublin ~ Raheny House Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021

Dublin ~ Hamilton Park Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021

Dublin ~ Fingal House Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Dublin ~ Newpark Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Dublin ~ Swords Nursing Home(Mowlam) ~ 25/01/2021

Dublin ~ St. Patrick's Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Dublin ~ Santa Sabina Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Dublin ~ Shrewsbury House Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021

Dublin ~ St. Mary's Hospital Chapelizod/Phoenix ~ 11/01/2021

Dublin ~ St Clare's Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021

Dublin ~ Lusk Community Unit ~ 15/01/2021

Dublin ~ Mount Sackville Nursing Home ~ 18/01/2021

Dublin ~ St. Monica's Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Dublin ~ St. Pappin's Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Dublin ~ Talbot Lodge Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Dublin ~ Connolly Hospital (Silver Birch) ~ 25/01/2021

Dublin ~ Marion House Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Dublin ~ Tara Winthrop Private Clinic ~ 27/01/2021

Dublin ~ TLC Cara Care Centre Santry ~ 12/01/2021

Dublin ~ Mount Hybla Nursing Home Ltd ~ 14/01/2021

Dublin ~ Navan Road Community Unit Cuan Ros Community Unit ~ 18/01/2021

Dublin ~ St. Doolagh's Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Dublin ~ Raheny Community Nursing Unit ~ 21/01/2021

Dublin ~ Anam Cara ~ 25/01/2021

Dublin ~ Cherryfield Housing with Care ~ 26/01/2021

Dublin ~ Beneavin House Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021

Dublin ~ Anovocare Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021

Dublin ~ Carechoice Malahide Rd ~ 18/01/2021

Dublin ~ CareChoice Finglas Limited ~ 21/01/2021

Dublin ~ TLC Carton ~ 25/01/2021

Dublin ~ Clearbrook Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Dublin ~ Clarehaven NH (Part of DNE040) Seanchara Community Unit, Saint Canice's Road ~ 12/01/2021

Dublin ~ Northwood Residential Home ~ 13/01/2021

Dublin ~ Beneavin Manor Nursing Home Glasnevin ~ 15/01/2021

Dublin ~ Nephin Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Dublin ~ Loughshinny Residential Home ~ 20/01/2021

Dublin ~ Carechoice Swords ~ 25/01/2021

Dublin ~ Assisi Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021

Dublin ~ Beaumont Lodge ~ 29/01/2021

