Revealed: The true scale of Covid cases in our primary schools

Thousands of primary pupils and teachers are out sick with Covid every day, as infection levels soar .

In the first two weeks of this month, a minimum of 3,726 pupils and 605 teachers tested positive – and that was only in a survey of about a quarter of primary schools.

A gloomy snapshot of infection levels, teacher absences and the extent of the substitution crisis in the primary sector has emerged in an Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) survey.

INTO general secretary John Boyle said it “shines a light on a primary education system that is creaking at the seams”.

The data on Covid incidence is likely to be an underestimation as it represents only cases known to principals, who have not had an official record of infection in their schools since mass testing and contact tracing ended in September.

If the survey is reflected across the sector, it means many thousands more pupils and teachers are missing school because of Covid-19.

Principals in 877 (28pc) of the country’s 3,100 primary schools responded to the INTO survey, which covered the period from November 1 to November 16. Not all 877 schools reported a case of Covid in that period, but the vast majority did.

The findings also highlight the difficulties faced by schools dealing with unusually high teacher absence levels in trying to find substitutes.

Among those responding to the survey, almost 4pc of staff (605 of 16,694) were reported as testing positive for Covid during the period.

Covid positivity rates among pupils ranged from 0.1pc (73) of all primary pupils in Kerry to 4pc in Waterford (175 pupils).

The 877 principals reported a total of 11,778 substitutable days over the two weeks, but for 3,693 days (31pc) it was not possible to find a substitute.

If that extended across the primary sector, it would mean almost 15,000 teaching days in a two-week period in which principals could not find

substitutes.

The crisis has forced some schools to ask classes to stay at home because they couldn’t find a sub, while in many cases principals are filling the gap.

A traditional practice of merging classes as an emergency measure if a sub cannot be found is not possible under current public health social distancing rules for schools.

Where a substitute was available, 48pc (5,693 days) were filled by a registered primary teacher, 11pc (1,255 days) were filled by a registered teacher who is not a primary teacher and 7pc (865 days) were filled by a person who is not registered with the Teaching Council. Anecdotally, it is known that many schools are using special education teachers to cover for absent mainstream teachers, which means a loss of necessary supports for pupils with additional needs.

The INTO findings come as Covid infection levels continue to rise, which will make life even more difficult for primary schools in the weeks ahead.

An antigen testing programme is due to be rolled out in the primary sector next Monday, but school leaders are concerned that is not underpinned by the supports available with the previous mass testing and tracing system, withdrawn in September.

For that, public health teams engaged with schools and carried out risk assessments.

Under the antigen testing plan, parents are being asked to tell the school if their child has tested positive and principals will then advise parents of other children in their “pod” or class.

Parents of children who are “close contacts” may then order free antigen tests for their child and are asked to conduct three tests over five days.

The child may remain in school unless and until they develop symptoms or test positive. It is not mandatory for parents to advise a school that their child is positive, or for parents of close contacts to conduct antigen tests on their children.

The INTO general secretary John Boyle said soaring transmission levels were an “indictment of the premature removal of testing and contact tracing from our primary schools, and of the frustrating failure to move quickly to deploy antigen testing”.

The union is calling for an immediate review of the Covid response plans for primary and special schools to address the upsurge in infection levels, fast-tracking of the booster vaccine programme, provision of vaccines for children aged under 12, and more air quality monitors and air filtration systems in schools.

Mr Boyle said the Government must also ensure that Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) publish another review of the minimum age for the wearing of face masks, as promised in HIQA’s last report.

He said it was “entirely appropriate that the union representing workers who teach the largest cohort of unvaccinated and un-masked individuals in over-crowded and often poorly ventilated settings be consulted by HIQA on the issue”.