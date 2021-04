National Ambulance Service Paramedic Cathal Cawley performs a Covid test at Coláiste Eoin, Finglas, at the free pop-up Covid-19 testing centre. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A total of 16 local electoral areas across the country have had fewer than five cases of Covid over the past fortnight, latest figures reveal.

One of these is Belmullet, Co Mayo, which had the highest incidence rate in the country in mid-January.

It has also been revealed that the Ongar electoral area in Dublin is the worst-hit Covid spot in the country.

The 14-day incidence rate from April 8 to 22 in Ongar is 440.9 per 100,000 of population.

The national 14-day incidence rate for this fortnight is 118 cases per 100,000 of population.

Following this is the Ballymun-Finglas electoral area with 387.2 cases, then Newbridge in Co Kildare with 377.7, and Letterkenny in Co Donegal with 325.6.

The areas that have had fewer than five cases and an incidence rate of 0 per 100,000 in the fortnight are Kenmare, Ennistimon, Bantry-West Cork, Carrick-on-Shannon, Westport, Corca Dhuibhne, Lismore, Dungarvan, Muinebeag, Carrick-on-Suir, Connemara South, Connemara North, Kilmuckridge, Loughrea, Castlecomer and Belmullet.

Find the incidence rate in your electoral area and the number of cases below:

Carlow Covid rate

Carlow

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 35.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 8

Tullow

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 150.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 28

Muinebeag

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 0

number of cases over the last 14 days: Fewer than 5 cases

Cavan Covid rate

Cavan-Belturbet

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 235

number of cases over the last 14 days: 61

Bailieborough-Cootehill

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 81.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 20

Ballyjamesduff

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 54.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 14

Clare Covid rate

Kilrush

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 42.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 9

Killaloe

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 24.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 5

Shannon

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 42.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 13

Ennis

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 71.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 22

Ennistimon

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 0

number of cases over the last 14 days: Fewer than 5

Cork Covid rate

Kanturk

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 20.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 5

Carrigaline

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 19.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 7

Cork City South West

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 44.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 21

Cork City North East

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 21.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 9

Cork City South East

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 18.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 8

Midleton

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 33

number of cases over the last 14 days: 15

Skibbereen-West Cork

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 23.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 7

Cork City North West

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 49.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 20

Fermoy

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 82.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 30

Cobh

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 61.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 21

Macroom

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 24.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 9

Mallow

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 24

number of cases over the last 14 days: 7

Bandon-Kinsale

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 16.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 6

Cork City South Central

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 51.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 20

Bantry-West Cork

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 0

number of cases over the last 14 days: Fewer than 5 cases

Donegal Covid rate

Milford

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 319.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 44

Lifford-Stranorlar

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 139.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 36

Donegal

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 30.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 8

Carndonagh

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 241.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 41

Glenties

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 117.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 28

Buncrana

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 304

number of cases over the last 14 days: 68

Letterkenny

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 325.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 97

Dublin Covid rate

Donaghmede

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 274.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 114

Tallaght Central

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 194.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 84

Ballyfermot-Drimnagh

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 99.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 46

Dundrum

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 29.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 11

Howth-Malahide

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 101.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 57

Palmerstown-Fonthill

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 202.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 77

Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 269.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 95

Stillorgan

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 62.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 19

South East Inner City

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 101

number of cases over the last 14 days: 41

North Inner City

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 153.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 65

South West Inner City

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 101

number of cases over the last 14 days: 41

Rush-Lusk

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 225

number of cases over the last 14 days: 78

Clondalkin

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 174.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 81

Ballymun-Finglas

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 387.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 213

Balbriggan

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 147.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 54

Firhouse-Bohernabreena

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 73.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 25

Cabra-Glasnevin

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 170.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 100

Castleknock

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 208.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 96

Pembroke

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 94.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 43

Lucan

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 287.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 96

Rathfarnham-Templeogue

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 52.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 25

Kimmage-Rathmines

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 130.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 73

Clontarf

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 144

number of cases over the last 14 days: 78

Killiney-Shankill

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 107.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 41

Tallaght South

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 183.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 65

Glencullen-Sandyford

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 109.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 40

Artane-Whitehall

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 201.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 103

Swords

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 286.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 147

Ongar

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 440.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 158

Blackrock

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 41.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 14

Dún Laoghaire

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 19.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 8

Galway Covid rate

Tuam

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 171.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 57

Galway City East

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 157.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 42

Athenry-Oranmore

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 97.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 32

Loughrea

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 0

number of cases over the last 14 days: Fewer than 5 cases

Gort-Kinvara

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 34

number of cases over the last 14 days: 8

Connemara North

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 0

number of cases over the last 14 days: Fewer than 5 cases

Connemara South

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 0

number of cases over the last 14 days: Fewer than 5 cases

Ballinasloe

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 124.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 35

Galway City West

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 47.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 12

Galway City Central

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 86.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 23

Kerry Covid rate

Killarney

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 81.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 24

Listowel

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 20.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 6

Castleisland

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 40.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 7

Tralee

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 48.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 16

Corca Dhuibhne

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 0

number of cases over the last 14 days: Fewer than 5 cases

Kenmare

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 0

number of cases over the last 14 days: Fewer than 5 cases

Kildare Covid rate

Clane

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 137.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 39

Maynooth

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 87.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 26

Naas

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 191.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 75

Leixlip

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 107.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 17

Newbridge

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 377.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 134

Kildare

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 322.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 83

Athy

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 177.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 47

Celbridge

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 166.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 36

Kilkenny Covid rate

Piltown

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 79.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 17

Castlecomer

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 0

number of cases over the last 14 days: Fewer than 5 cases

Kilkenny

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 20.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 6

Callan-Thomastown

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 43.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 11

Laois Covid rate

Borris-in-Ossory-Mountmellick

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 153.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 38

Graiguecullen-Portarlington

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 103.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 29

Portlaoise

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 113.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 36

Leitrim Covid rate

Manorhamilton

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 101.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 11

Ballinamore

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 182.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 18

Carrick-on-Shannon

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 0

number of cases over the last 14 days: Fewer than 5 cases

Limerick Covid rate

Limerick City North

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 95.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 33

Newcastle West

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 127.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 35

Adare-Rathkeale

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 104.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 29

Limerick City East

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population:

number of cases over the last 14 days:

Limerick City West

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 103.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 36

Cappamore-Kilmallock

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 20.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 7

Longford Covid rate

Longford

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 124.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 20

Granard

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 93.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 10

Ballymahon

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 261.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 37

Louth Covid rate

Dundalk-Carlingford

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 50.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 13

Ardee

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 102.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 26

Drogheda Rural

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 195.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 35

Drogheda Urban

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 166.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 46

Dundalk South

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 43.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 14

Mayo Covid rate

Belmullet

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 0

number of cases over the last 14 days: Fewer than 5

Claremorris

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 62.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 17

Ballina

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 254.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 64

Swinford

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 75.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 13

Westport

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 0

number of cases over the last 14 days: Fewer than 5

Castlebar

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 73.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 22

Meath Covid rate

Ratoath

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 171.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 57

Ashbourne

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 175.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 51

Kells

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 83.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 27

Laytown-Bettystown

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 96.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 33

Navan

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 246.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 86

Trim

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 105.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 33

Monaghan Covid rate

Ballybay-Clones

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 185.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 32

Monaghan

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 66.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 15

Carrickmacross-Castleblayney

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 56

number of cases over the last 14 days: 12

Offaly Covid rate

Tullamore

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 209.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 61

Birr

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 90.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 23

Edenderry

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 252.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 59

Roscommon Covid rate

Roscommon

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 105.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 68.7

Athlone

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 135.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 27

Boyle

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 68.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 15

Sligo Covid rate

Ballymote-Tobercurry

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 29.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 8

Sligo-Drumcliff

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 45.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 8

Sligo-Strandhill

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 28.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 6

Tipperary Covid rate

Roscrea-Templemore

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 78.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 13

Nenagh

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 163.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 35

Cashel-Tipperary

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 25.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 7

Clonmel

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 45.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 11

Carrick-on-Suir

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 0

number of cases over the last 14 days: Fewer than 5 cases

Newport

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 55

number of cases over the last 14 days: 9

Thurles

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 82.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 16

Cahir

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 61.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 9

Waterford Covid rate

Waterford City South

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 75.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 17

Tramore-Waterford City West

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 44.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 10

Waterford City East

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 104.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 24

Dungarvan

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 0

number of cases over the last 14 days: Fewer than 5 cases

Portlaw-Kilmacthomas

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 29.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 5

Lismore

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 0

number of cases over the last 14 days: Fewer than 5 cases

Westmeath Covid rate

Kinnegad

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 73.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 16

Moate

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 59.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 11

Athlone

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 176.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 40

Mullingar

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 169.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 44

Wexford Covid rate

Gorey

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 32.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 9

Wexford

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 30.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 9

Kilmuckridge

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 0

number of cases over the last 14 days: Fewer than 5

New Ross

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 119

number of cases over the last 14 days: 33

Rosslare

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 65

number of cases over the last 14 days: 14

Enniscorthy

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 25.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 7

Wicklow Covid rate

Wicklow

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 88.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 25

Baltinglass

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 38.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 10

Bray East

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 46.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 8

Arklow

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 53.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 14

Greystones

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 110.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 29

Bray West

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 114.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 21