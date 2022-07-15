Revealed: the counties which have a Covid incidence rate of more than 400 per 100,000

COUNTIES Laois, Waterford, Carlow, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Cork, Sligo and Limerick had the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 last week.

The counties all had an incidence of more than 405.9 per 100,000, although it was as high as 493.5 in Laois.

Counties with an incidence rate over 350 per 100,000 included Kerry, Kildare, Clare, Wicklow, Wexford and Westmeath.

The lowest incidence, based on positive PCR tests, was in Monaghan followed by Mayo, Cavan, Longford, Louth, Roscommon, Donegal and Leitrim.

It comes amid more indications that this summer wave is slowing down although cases are still high with 16,792 people positive via PCR tests last week, an increase of 31.3pc on the previous week.

The highest number of cases was in the 35-44 age group, accounting for one in five infections.

Another 20,028 reported they were positive after a home antigen test, a decrease of 4pc.

The highest proportion of people hospitalised with Covid-19 were aged over 85, accounting for 40.7pc of patients. Nearly one third were aged 75-84.

There were 116 Covid-19 outbreaks, an increase of 18 in a week.

Hospital outbreaks rose to 30, up five and nursing homes had 27 outbreaks, a rise of six.

Residential institutions suffered 39 outbreaks, an increase of three.

The numbers infected in individual nursing homes ranged from three to 25.

Up to eight patients caught in the virus in hospital in some outbreaks.

Meanwhile there were more signals yesterday that the current wave is starting to falter as the daily positivity rate for people having PCR tests fell to 31.66pc with a seven-day positivity rate at 35pc.

This compares to a seven-day positivity rate of 38.5pc on Thursday last week.

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 fell to 981 yesterday, down 37 while 43 were in intensive care, a fall of two.

Meanwhile, the top symptom that could be Covid-19 is a sore throat, according to data from 17,500 people in the UK who said they had tested positive for the virus this week.

The next most common reported symptoms were headache, blocked nose and cough. A high temperature or fever and loss of smell or taste were far less common.

A hoarse voice, sneezing, tiredness, muscle aches and dizziness were more likely

Symptoms are tracked on the Zoe app, a UK-based Covid tracker. Some 58pc reported a sore throat, 49pc a headache, 40pc a blocked nose and 40pc cough with no phlegm.

Runny nose was reported by 40pc, 37pc had a cough with phlegm and 35pc a hoarse voice. Approximately 32pc suffered sneezing, 27pc fatigue, 25pc muscle cramps and 18pc dizziness and light-headedness.

The app found 15pc had swollen glands in their neck while other symptoms included sore eyes, altered smell, chest pain, chest tightness, fever, chills and shivers. They also reported shortness of breath.