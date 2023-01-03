Overcrowding in our hospitals has hit a record high, according to the INMO

There are 931 patients without beds in Irish hospitals today as the trolley crisis hits a new record high.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said this is the largest number of patients left without a hospital bed since the union started counting trolley figures in 2006.

It is 171 cases higher than the previous record of overcrowding on December 19 last.

The HSE is urging people to consider all options before going to a hospital emergency department due to an “unprecedented combination of very high levels of flu, Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses”.

However, INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha criticised this advice.

“Just telling people to avoid hospitals is not a plan or indeed safe. The public need to know exactly what type of care they can expect over the next six weeks,” she said.

The hospital worst affected is University Hospital Limerick, where 97 patients are waiting on a bed. A “major internal incident” has been declared at the hospital due to “record high attendances” at the emergency department.

Hospitals in Cork, Galway and Dublin are also significantly overcrowded.

University Hospital Cork has 74 patients waiting on a bed, St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin has 56 patients, while Letterkenny University Hospital and University Hospital Galway both have 52.

Sligo University Hospital has 48, the Mater Hospital in Dublin has 44, while Wexford General Hospital and University Hospital Kerry both have 40.

In total, there are 767 patients on trolleys in emergency departments and 164 on trolleys elsewhere in hospitals. There have been 26 children admitted to hospital without a bed.

Just one hospital, University Hospital Waterford, has no patients waiting on a trolley.

The HSE also provides figures through its TrolleyGar watch.

However, its figures differ from the INMO as they only include those waiting in emergency departments and not people placed on wards waiting for admission to a bed.

They are recorded at 8am every morning. Today, the HSE reports there are 772 waiting on trolleys nationally, with 253 people waiting more than 24 hours.

According to Damien McCallion, the HSE’s Chief Operations Officer, emergency departments across Ireland are extremely busy due to the high levels of respiratory illness in the community, leading to what the HSE said is “going to be one of the busiest ever periods experienced by the health service”.

The INMO said “immediate and serious” intervention is needed from the government.

Here’s a breakdown of the total number of patients waiting on trolleys at all Irish hospitals, according to the INMO figures:

Beaumont Hospital: 28

Children’s University Hospital, Temple Street: 9

Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Dublin: 21

Mater Misericordiae University Hospital: 44

Naas General Hospital: 29

National Children’s Hospital, Tallaght: 6

Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin: 7

St James’ Hospital, Dublin: 37

St Vincent’s University Hospital: 56

Tallaght University Hospital: 32

Bantry General Hospital, Cork: 12

Cavan General Hospital: 14

Cork University Hospital: 74

Letterkenny University Hospital: 52

Mayo University Hospital: 25

Mercy University Hospital, Cork: 31

Mid Western Regional Hospital, Ennis: 8

Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar: 20

Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise: 12

Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore: 5

Nenagh General Hospital: 8

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda: 33

Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan: 10

Portiuncula University Hospital: 25

Sligo University Hospital: 48

South Tipperary General Hospital: 18

St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny: 38

University College Hospital Galway: 52

University Hospital Kerry: 40

University Hospital Waterford: 0

University Hospital Limerick: 97

Wexford General Hospital: 40