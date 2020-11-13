| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Revealed: Ireland in line to avail of up to six Covid vaccines

In wake of Pfizer announcement, the pharma companies that are working to get their own anti-virus vaccine to market – with up to 18 million doses set for Ireland

Some varieties of the vaccine would likely help stop people get the virus, while others would work by preventing patients who already have coronavirus from developing serious complications Expand

Close

Some varieties of the vaccine would likely help stop people get the virus, while others would work by preventing patients who already have coronavirus from developing serious complications

Some varieties of the vaccine would likely help stop people get the virus, while others would work by preventing patients who already have coronavirus from developing serious complications

Some varieties of the vaccine would likely help stop people get the virus, while others would work by preventing patients who already have coronavirus from developing serious complications

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Ireland is in line for a share of six potential Covid-19 vaccines in the coming months and year to help thwart some of the spread of the virus and the illness it causes.

If all six receive the green light and that is being optimistic this country could be in line for around 18 million doses of different Covid-19 vaccines over the next year or so.

Some are likely to block people getting the virus and others could stop those with the infection from developing serious complications and illness. The results of an experimental vaccine made by the US firm Moderna are due in the coming days and, like Pfizer, it is expected to apply for emergency approval this month.

Privacy