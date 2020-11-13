Revealed: Ireland in line to avail of up to six Covid vaccines

Ireland is in line for a share of six potential Covid-19 vaccines in the coming months and year to help thwart some of the spread of the virus and the illness it causes.

If all six receive the green light – and that is being optimistic – this country could be in line for around 18 million doses of different Covid-19 vaccines over the next year or so.

Some are likely to block people getting the virus and others could stop those with the infection from developing serious complications and illness. The results of an experimental vaccine made by the US firm Moderna are due in the coming days and, like Pfizer, it is expected to apply for emergency approval this month.

A spokesman for the European Commission confirmed it has concluded exploratory talks with Moderna. It is expected to have access to 160 million doses of its vaccine should it be approved and this would be divided among member states on a pro rata population basis.

It is expected to conclude a deal with another drug firm CureVac for 225 million doses. The next step is the conclusion of an advance purchase deal.

It already has agreement with Pfizer, AstraZeneca-Oxford, Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi.

Following Pfizer’s announcement that its Covid-19 is 90pc effective there is growing expectation about the Moderna results.

The hope is that it will also promise to be highly effective. The FDA in the United States has said it will license a Covid-19 vaccine that is 50pc effective after analysing data, including how safe it is.

Like Pfizer, Moderna’s vaccine uses the pathogen’s genetic code, called messenger RNA, or mRNA, to get the body to recognise the coronavirus and attack it if a person becomes infected.

Early clinical data showed that people who got the vaccine had higher levels of antibodies than people who had Covid-19 and recovered.

Last month Moderna said it was actively preparing for the global launch of its vaccine and had completed enrolment of 30,000 volunteers in its final-phase trial.

This is one of the vaccines which outgoing US President Donald Trump hailed as far back as August, hoping it would be ready in time for the November election.

The volunteers in the Moderna trials include minorities as well as people who have underlying conditions that put them at higher risk of the virus, as well as participants in older age groups.

All the companies making submissions for a licence must provide at least two months of safety data based on vaccinating their volunteers.

None of the vaccines, which will be purchased by individual countries, will come cheap but if they work they will have proved themselves to be good value for money when set against the impact on illness rates, death rates, livelihoods and the economy.

It is expected that Pfizer – which must be commended for looking like it will be first past the post – will make $14bn dollars worldwide in 2021.

Pfizer Ireland, based in Grange Castle in west Dublin, played its own role in supporting its Belgian site, where the vaccine was manufactured, by carrying out quality testing.

It is expected that several vaccines could come on stream over the next two years which would push down the price.

Some companies received huge investment from from various countries which will also drive down the price. The next few months could mark an important watershed as more drug companies reveal the results of their Covid-19 vaccine trials.

The Astra-Zeneca vaccine results are also due possibly in December or January.

That combined with findings on what are the best rapid Covid-19 tests – as well as potential advances in therapeutics – gives rise for optimism.

