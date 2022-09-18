| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Revealed: HSE’s ‘twindemic’ winter warning as Covid and flu could see more than 20,000 admitted to hospital

Energy poverty presents additional risk to elderly, poor and vulnerable

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he was &ldquo;very concerned&rdquo; that hospitals will be hit by a potential &ldquo;perfect storm&rdquo; this winter. Expand

Close

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he was &ldquo;very concerned&rdquo; that hospitals will be hit by a potential &ldquo;perfect storm&rdquo; this winter.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he was “very concerned” that hospitals will be hit by a potential “perfect storm” this winter.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he was “very concerned” that hospitals will be hit by a potential “perfect storm” this winter.

Maeve Sheehan

The health service is braced for one of the worst winters in years with “significant risks” of a “twindemic” of coronavirus and flu, staff shortages and “unprecedented and sustained” levels of unplanned hospital admissions, particularly among older people.

The HSE’s draft winter plan, leaked to the Sunday Independent, reveals that the health service is preparing for as many as 17,000 Covid-19 hospital admissions over the six months of winter — with 700 of those in ICU.

Most Watched

Privacy