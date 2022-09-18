Revealed: HSE’s ‘twindemic’ winter warning as Covid and flu could see more than 20,000 admitted to hospital

The health service is braced for one of the worst winters in years with “significant risks” of a “twindemic” of coronavirus and flu, staff shortages and “unprecedented and sustained” levels of unplanned hospital admissions, particularly among older people.

The HSE’s draft winter plan, leaked to the Sunday Independent, reveals that the health service is preparing for as many as 17,000 Covid-19 hospital admissions over the six months of winter — with 700 of those in ICU.

As many as 4,350 people could be admitted to hospital with flu, with 225 of those admitted to ICU, according to one potential scenario on respiratory illnesses drawn up by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Those scenarios, if played out, could result in more than 900 people in ICUs over the winter period.

The high level of older people over 75 in need of hospital care is expected to continue, meaning a “continued delay in accessing acute in-patient beds”, which will in turn result in congestion in emergency departments and high trolley occupancy in certain sites.

Meanwhile, rising energy poverty this year means that older, poorer and more vulnerable people are at greater risk of cold-weather related illness, increasing demand on health services, the draft report said.

The arrival of people from Ukraine, now at about 50,000, “is already greater than the year-on-year growth in population and will add to demographic pressure on health services”, according to the report.

Staffing remains a “significant underlying risk”, with challenges in attracting and retaining health workers across the system, the draft report said.

The report crystallises many of the concerns expressed across the health service about pressure on hospitals in the coming months.

Senior health sources say there is “huge worry” about this winter compared to previous years.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last week said he was “very concerned” that hospitals will be hit by a potential “perfect storm”.

Concerns centre on a potential collision of factors including a return of the ’flu following an absence attributed to Covid-19 lockdowns, coupled with the continued spread of the virus, and hospital emergency departments heading into winter already struggling with record levels of overcrowding.

Officials are looking to Australia, which is emerging from its worst flu season in years coupled with a surge in Covid-19.

One senior health source said this weekend that the Irish health system is bracing for “war”. “All the actions of all the agencies involved in health are preparing for war. There has never been this level of activity and action at this time of the year before. They are clearly expecting the worst. The level of preparation being done behind the scenes is enormous, outsourcing treatments to private healthcare and block-booking private ambulances for months ahead.”

The HSE’s draft winter plan has been costed at €137m, more than 50pc more than last year’s. It is understood the figures have not been finalised and the plan is still a work in progress. The final winter plan is not expected to be published for a fortnight.

The report says the HSE “faces significant risks” in managing potentially high circulation of influenza and Covid-19; workforce availability; retention and recruitment of staff; long waiting lists; and the delivery of care.

“There are also evolving risks including the impact of delayed care as a result of postponement and long Covid-19 on service users,” the report said.

The HSE’s “priority” for winter is to deliver an outstanding 558 hospital beds, appoint teams to review all patients who are in an acute bed for more than 14 days, and a central management office to manage the winter plan, the draft proposes.

Other new measures include:

An additional 46 emergency consultant positions which will be filled initially with locum cover, because of “recruitment limitations”.

Funding to extend opening hours of local injury units in specific locations and to use private hospitals to treat patients “as required”.

Specific funding to maximise out-of-hours services, including diagnostics, and for health and social care professionals to work weekends, and enhance weekend discharges.

The recruitment of “patient flow coordinators” to speed up the movement of patients through hospital.

If a more aggressive Covid-19 variant emerges this winter, the Emergency Response Plan will be triggered, ramping up testing and tracing, a return to contact tracing, and a full rollout of testing centres across the country, according to the draft.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has repeatedly called for the winter plan to be published sooner. Phil Ní Sheaghdha, general secretary of the organisation, said: “Our trolley counts have indicated all of this year that the attendance and the admission rates were very high, higher than usual. We know from other jurisdictions that influenza and Covid will be arriving or have arrived. The planning is, in our view, very late.”

She said the problems identified in the draft with capacity, staffing and increasing numbers are “predictable”. “How come we are dealing with the health service on a crisis management basis when most of these ‘challenges’ are very predictable?” she said.

She said the system needs 500 additional nurses, not 112 as identified in the draft.

The Emergency Department task force, a committee of senior health officials, unions and patient advocates, is due to meet tomorrow to discuss the expected winter surge, but it has not been furnished with the HSE’s draft plan.

Stephen McMahon, a member of the Irish Patients Association and a member of the Emergency Department task force, said he has “grave concerns”.

“If you add up all the parts, we are heading into a very risky winter for patients. The potential scenarios on Covid and flu are particularly worrying,” he said. “I’m equally concerned that some of the ‘initiatives’ are actions that should have been taken years ago to better manage patient flow.

“The report talks about nominating someone to oversee the discharge of patients, and to review patients who have been in hospital for more than 14 days.

"These ‘initiatives’ were flagged for action years ago and I would have thought those measures would already have been implemented at this stage.”