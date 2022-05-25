Revealed: Half of the counties in Ireland have fewer than 10 GPs offering abortion services

Half the counties in Ireland have fewer than 10 GPs providing abortion services, according to new figures.

On the fourth anniversary of the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment, the National Women’s Council of Ireland said there was a “rural divide” when it came to access to abortion across the country.

The National Women’s Council was sent figures from the HSE outlining the provision of abortion services nationwide.

Under Irish law, there is free access to abortion up to 12 weeks.

It is understood the vast majority of terminations up to 12 weeks are provided by GPs, who offer abortion pills.

The HSE figures reveal how many GPs in each county are offering abortion services. Thirteen counties have fewer than 10 GPs providing the services.

Those counties are: Cavan, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan, Westmeath, Wexford, Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Carlow and Offaly.

Just 10pc of all GPs nationally have opted into providing abortion services.

The National Women’s Council said provision of these services was more sparse outside urban areas and cities.

It said there were a lot of doctors providing termination of pregnancy services in Cork, Galway and Dublin, but a much less developed service offer elsewhere, for example in Mayo, Wexford, Westmeath, Longford and Carlow”.

The director of the National Women’s Council, Orla O’Connor, said women and pregnant people from every single county in Ireland needed abortions.

“Four years on from Repeal, it’s not acceptable that the provision of care is so patchy and piecemeal, something which is particularly affecting rural areas,” she said.

"We need the Government to prioritise community-wide provision of abortion that allows for local, accessible care for all those who need it.”

In its response to the National Women’s Council, the HSE said it was “satisfied that there is a good geographic spread of GPs taking part” in the provision of abortion services.

It said there were “enough to meet the needs of people who may need to access the service, with GPs providing services in each county”.

The HSE added: “In consultation with GPs, a decision was made to make participating GP details available by calling the ‘My Options’ helpline, rather than publishing a list of GPs.

"Due to GP availability and capacity to take additional patients, not all 408 GPs are on the ‘My Options’ list at any one time.”

Only 11 of the country’s 19 maternity units are currently providing termination of pregnancy services.

It is understood hospitals that are not providing abortion services are either under-resourced, or may have only a small number of consultant obstetricians who all happen to conscientiously object to abortion.

The maternity hospitals or units which are not yet providing any abortion services are: Kerry General Hospital, South Tipperary General Hospital, St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny, Wexford General Hospital, Letterkenny General Hospital, Portiuncula Hospital, the Cavan/Monaghan hospital group and the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

The Department of Health said three of these hospitals will be providing abortion services by the end of this year.​​​​​​​