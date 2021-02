Samples are examined for Covid at the Dublin Airport facility. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The Blanchardstown electoral area in northwest Dublin is the worst-hit Covid spot in the country, latest figures reveal.

The 14-day incidence rate from January 26 until February 8 in Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart is 756.2 per 100,000 population.

The national 14-day incidence rate for this fortnight is 319 per 100,000 population.

Following this is the Monaghan electoral area with 753.5, Ballymun-Finglas, Co Dublin, with 736.2, Castlebar, Co Mayo with 700.2 and Carrickmacross-Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, with 685.8.

Find the incidence rate in your electoral area and the number of cases from January 26 until February 8 below:

Carlow Covid rate

Carlow

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 543

number of cases over the last 14 days: 123

Tullow

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 423.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 79

Muinebeag

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 307.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 48

Cavan Covid rate

Cavan-Belturbet

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 392.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 102

Bailieborough-Cootehill

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 286.

number of cases over the last 14 days: 70

Ballyjamesduff

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 213.5,

number of cases over the last 14 days: 55

Clare Covid rate

Kilrush

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 152.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 32

Killaloe

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 64.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 13

Shannon

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 197.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 60

Ennis

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population:258.80

number of cases over the last 14 days: 80

Ennistimon

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 109.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 18

Cork Covid rate

Kanturk

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 312.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 78

Carrigaline

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 196.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 69

Cork City South West

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 226.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 91

Cork City North East

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 308.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 130

Cork City South East

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 257.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 110

Midleton

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 231.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 105

Skibbereen-West Cork

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 198.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 60

Cork City North West

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 226.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 91

Fermoy

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 277.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 101

Cobh

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 140.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 48

Macroom

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 135.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 50

Mallow

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 301.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 88

Bandon-Kinsale

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 292.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 109

Cork City South Central

4-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 209.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 81

Bantry-West Cork

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 289.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 65

Donegal Covid rate

Milford

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 290.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 40

Lifford-Stranorlar

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 567.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 147

Donegal

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 317.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 84

Carndonagh

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 176.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 30

Glenties

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 238.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 57

Buncrana

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 183.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 41

Letterkenny

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 251.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 75

Dublin Covid rate

Donaghmede

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 420.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 175

Tallaght Central

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 405

number of cases over the last 14 days: 175

Ballyfermot-Drimnagh

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 518.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 239

Dundrum

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 200.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 75

Howth-Malahide

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 254.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 143

Palmerstown-Fonthill

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 596.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 227

Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 756.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 267

Stillorgan

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 216.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 66

South East Inner City

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 349.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 142

North Inner City

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 556.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 354

South West Inner City

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 396.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 168

Rush-Lusk

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 346.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 120

Clondalkin

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 346.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 161

Ballymun-Finglas

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 736.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 405

Balbriggan

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 426.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 156

Firhouse-Bohernabreena

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 362.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 124

Cabra-Glasnevin

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 395.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 232

Castleknock

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 301.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 139

Pembroke

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 228.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 104

Lucan

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 553.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 185

Rathfarnham-Templeogue

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 235.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 113

Kimmage-Rathmines

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 324

number of cases over the last 14 days: 181

Clontarf

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 289.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 157

Killiney-Shankill

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 254.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 97

Tallaght South

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 468.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 166

Glencullen-Sandyford

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 183

number of cases over the last 14 days: 67

Artane-Whitehall

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 494.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 253

Swords

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 379.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 195

Ongar

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 346

number of cases over the last 14 days: 124

Blackrock

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 258

number of cases over the last 14 days: 87

Dún Laoghaire

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 350.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 146

Galway Covid rate

Tuam

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 403.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 134

Galway City East

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 549

number of cases over the last 14 days: 146

Athenry-Oranmore

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 222.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 73

Loughrea

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 284.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 66

Gort-Kinvara

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 234

number of cases over the last 14 days: 55

Connemara North

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 180.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 31

Connemara South

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 342.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 73

Ballinasloe

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 313.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 88

Galway City West

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 256.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 65

Galway City Central

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 382

number of cases over the last 14 days: 102

Kerry Covid rate

Killarney

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 168.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 50

Listowel

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 90.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 26

Castleisland

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 93.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 16

Tralee

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 93.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 16

Corca Dhuibhne

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 190.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 27

Kenmare

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 75.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 19

Kildare Covid rate

Clane

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 256.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 73

Maynooth

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 306.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 91

Naas

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 332.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 130

Leixlip

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 214.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 34

Newbridge

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 279

number of cases over the last 14 days: 99

Kildare

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 404.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 104

Athy

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 260

number of cases over the last 14 days: 69

Celbridge

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 198.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 43

Kilkenny Covid rate

Piltown

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 351.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 75

Castlecomer

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 156.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 37

Kilkenny

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 141.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 41

Callan-Thomastown

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 138

number of cases over the last 14 days: 35

Laois Covid rate

Borris-in-Ossory-Mountmellick

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 241.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 60

Graiguecullen-Portarlington

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 266.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 75

Portlaoise

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 371.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 118

Leitrim Covid rate

Manorhamilton

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 203.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 22

Ballinamore

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 131.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 13

Carrick-on-Shannon

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 123.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 14

Limerick Covid rate

Limerick City North

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 242

number of cases over the last 14 days: 84

Newcastle West

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 76.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 21

Adare-Rathkeale

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 375.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 104

Limerick City East

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 498

number of cases over the last 14 days: 176

Limerick City West

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 289.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 101

Cappamore-Kilmallock

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 307.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 107

Longford Covid rate

Longford

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 280.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 45

Granard

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 290.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 31

Ballymahon

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 339.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 48

Louth Covid rate

Dundalk-Carlingford

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 476.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 122

Ardee

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 339.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 86

Drogheda Rural

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 386

number of cases over the last 14 days: 69

Drogheda Urban

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 426.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 118

Dundalk South

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 397.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 129

Mayo Covid rate

Belmullet

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 285.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 36

Claremorris

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 342.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 93

Ballina

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 163.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 41

Swinford

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 260.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 45

Westport

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 212.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 39

Castlebar

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 700.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 210

Meath Covid rate

Ratoath

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 210.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 70

Ashbourne

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 316.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 92

Kells

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 370.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 120

Laytown Bettystown

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 266.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 91

Navan

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 423.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 148

Trim

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 413.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 129

Monaghan Covid rate

Ballybay-Clones

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 486.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 84

Monaghan

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 753.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 171

Carrickmacross-Castleblayney

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 685.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 147

Offaly Covid rate

Tullamore

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 428.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 125

Birr

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 259.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 66

Edenderry

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 300.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 70

Roscommon Covid rate

Roscommon

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 175.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 40

Athlone

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 85.1

number of cases over the last 14 days: 17

Boyle

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 123.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 27

Sligo Covid rate

Ballymote-Tobercurry

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 198.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 53

Sligo-Drumcliff

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 198

number of cases over the last 14 days: 35

Sligo-Strandhill

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 307.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 65

Tipperary Covid rate

Roscrea-Templemore

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 132.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 22

Nenagh

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 332.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 71

Cashel-Tipperary

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 198.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 53

Clonmel

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 181

number of cases over the last 14 days: 44

Carrick-on-Suir

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 164.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 32

Newport

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 281.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 46

Thurles

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 154.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 30

Cahir

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 115.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 17

Waterford Covid rate

Waterford City South

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 520.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 117

Tramore-Waterford City West

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 491.7

number of cases over the last 14 days: 110

Waterford City East

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 478.5

number of cases over the last 14 days: 110

Dungarvan

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 268.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 55

Portlaw-Kilmacthomas

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 280.4

number of cases over the last 14 days: 48

Lismore

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 139.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 15

Westmeath Covid rate

Kinnegad

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 235.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 51

Moate

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 139.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 15

Athlone

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 158.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 36

Mullingar

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 385.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 100

Wexford Covid rate

Gorey

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 270.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 74

Wexford

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 139.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 15

Kilmuckridge

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 233.2

number of cases over the last 14 days: 39

New Ross

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 266.8

number of cases over the last 14 days: 74

Rosslare

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 311

number of cases over the last 14 days: 67

Enniscorthy

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 755.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 206

Wicklow Covid rate

Wicklow

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 212.6

number of cases over the last 14 days: 60

Baltinglass

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 301.9

number of cases over the last 14 days: 79

Bray East

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 280.3

number of cases over the last 14 days: 48

Arklow

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 233

number of cases over the last 14 days: 61

Greystones

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 133

number of cases over the last 14 days: 35

Bray West

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 489

number of cases over the last 14 days: 90

