Revealed: 5,000 people told they shared space with patients infected by superbug

About 5,000 former hospital patients are to be informed they have shared space with someone who carried a potentially deadly superbug.

About 5,000 former hospital patients are to be informed they have shared space with someone who carried a potentially deadly superbug.

The HSE said yesterday the patients, who were discharged in recent years, are to be sent a letter telling them they shared a ward or clinical area with another patient who had carbapenemase-producing Enterobacteriaceae (CPE).

CPE is known as the "nightmare" superbug because it is resistant to several antibiotics, although it can be treated.

More than half of all patients who develop bloodstream infections with CPE die as a result.

A number of people with CPE died last year.

About one in 20 people who have been in contact with a person with the bug will carry the bacteria, but it can live harmlessly in the gut.

It becomes a risk for about one in 400, who develop a serious infection.

CPE is a growing threat in Irish hospitals. Cases grew to 433 last year, prompting the launch of a national public health emergency team.

The HSE said most people who are contacted will not carry CPE and are simply advised to "follow good practice in relation to hand hygiene to prevent spread of the bacteria and viruses" which "is the same for everyone".

"Up until now, patients who had left hospital before they were identified as contacts were informed on their return to hospital. However, if they did not come back to hospital they may not have been informed."

Under the new protocol, patients who are deemed to be CPE contacts are told while they are in hospital.

Prof Martin Cormican, HSE lead on antibiotic resistance, said: "It is important to say that only a small number of people who are CPE contacts will carry CPE.

"For most of those patients it will live harmlessly in the gut, along with the many other gut bugs we all carry.

"However, the information that they are CPE contacts is important if they have to go back to hospital in the future.

"One in 20 people who are identified as a CPE contact will go on to carry CPE.

"CPE infection is very uncommon, even in people who carry CPE if they are reasonably well and not in hospital. It is important to also say that for those people who get CPE infection, there are antibiotics that work to treat the infection."

Irish Independent