Return of schools sparks fear it will deepen flu crisis in crowded hospitals

Hospitals are bracing for a further surge in patients as health experts warn that the flu season has yet to reach its peak.

With emergency departments already under significant pressure and the majority of schools set to reopen today, parents are being warned to keep their children home from school if they are displaying new flu-like symptoms.

Patients hospitalised with Covid have remained high but are “relatively stable”, as well as RSV cases, according to a Government spokesperson.

However, flu cases are much higher than previous years and are yet to peak, officials have been warned.

Up to Christmas week, there were 2,331 laboratory confirmed cases of flu, a stark increase from 1,000 cases in the same period in 2019.

Of the 2,331 laboratory confirmed cases of flu, 637 of these were hospitalised.

Chief medical officer Breda Smyth said the reopening of schools and childcare facilities this week would create an environment for increased respiratory virus transmission.

“If your child has any new-onset flu-like symptoms such as congestion, cough, runny nose or high temperature, parents should continue to be mindful of others and, if possible, keep their children at home from school or childcare facilities,” Professor Smyth said.

There has also been a “significant increase” in the number of older patients attending emergency departments, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Cabinet yesterday.

In the lead-up to Christmas week, there were 191,038 people aged over 75 at emergency departments last year, an increase of 14pc on 2019 levels.

Service demands in hospitals have hit record highs, with 931 people waiting on hospital trolleys on Tuesday. This fell to 838 patients yesterday. ​

The average wait time for patients who attended emergency departments last week was more than eight hours.

Of the 27,904 people who attended up until January 1, 93.7pc were admitted or discharged within 24 hours.

The HSE said 42.3pc of patients aged 75 and over were admitted or discharged within nine hours.

Minister Donnelly said the HSE was going to call on senior medical staff, such as consultants, to come in at weekends for the next few weeks to help alleviate the situation.

However, the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) has said consultants are already “on call 24/7, often practising over and above recommended levels”.

Up to 1,000 patients could be treated on trolleys on a single day in the weeks ahead as hospitals grapple with increasing pressures, consultants have warned.

Professor Matthew Sadlier, of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) consultant committee, said: “Consultants are routinely working far in excess of ‘normal’ working hours in addition to providing on call services 24 hours a day, seven days a week and providing structured weekend shifts.

“The problem is not the commitment of the medical workforce in terms of meeting patient need. The core issue is the lack of physical capacity in terms of beds and the chronic shortage in the number of consultants available.

“We currently have over 900 vacant consultant posts and are 5,000 beds below what is required for our population.

“Our public health services are in an endless cycle of crisis due to insufficient capital investment and inability to retain or recruit medical staff.

“While we are experiencing a surge in our hospitals at present we are consistently experiencing dangerous capacity levels across our health services. The lack of beds and lack of workforce planning has been evident for over a decade.”

The IHCA has also expressed concerns over escalating levels of overcrowding in emergency departments.

A spokesperson said: “Public hospital staff are working tirelessly, attempting to provide appropriate levels of care to patients.

“But the reality is there simply aren’t enough of us to meet increased demand. We are still working with 40pc less consultant staffing in Ireland, compared to the EU average.”

Siptu and other health unions are due to meet the HSE today to discuss the pressures facing hospital staff and the national ambulance service.

Health division organiser Kevin Figgis has demanded supports for healthcare workers after HSE officials said at a meeting on December 30 there was a high level of absenteeism due to illness.

“I said if it’s the case that healthcare workers are dropping like flies, what supports are they putting in place for those infected and those remaining in the workplace striving to keep the health service going while their colleagues are trying to recover,” he said.

“We have also asked what they are doing to reduce the pressure on the ambulance service, which I’ve heard is at ‘level three’, the highest level.”

He said HSE officials had confirmed that private and voluntary services were being used to support the ambulance service but had not clarified how extensively.

GP services have also been hit with unprecedented demand, with a mid-west regional out-of-hours service saying it got more than 12,500 inbound calls on one day during the Christmas period.

ShannonDoc has warned that callers to its switch-board were likely to face delays and difficulties accessing its phone lines during peak times as it deals with unprecedented volumes of calls.

It comes as University Hospital Limerick (UHL) battles unprecedented patient overcrowding, and GP surgeries prepare for patient surges as a perfect storm of respiratory illnesses including flu, Covid-19 and RSV struck the region.

For the second day in a row, UHL had the highest number of patients on a trolley. There were 76 people without a bed there yesterday, compared to 97 on Tuesday.

Sligo University Hospital had 65 people, Cork University Hospital had 62 and University College Hospital Galway had 51.

No hospital was unaffected by overcrowding yesterday, with patients on trolleys or chairs in emergency departments in every hospital.

University Hospital Waterford had no patients on trolleys on Tuesday, but eight were waiting yesterday.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “We again repeat our call for the current approach of telling people just to avoid hospitals to cease.

“The focus should be on providing supplemented emergency supports until the end of February.

“It is time for the Government to call this what it clearly is – an out-and-out crisis.

“A crisis warrants an extraordinary response from the Government and the HSE.”