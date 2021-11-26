Retailers cut price of Antigen tests

Two Irish retailers have cut the price of rapid antigen tests.

Lidl was the first Irish supermarket to start selling the tests, and has now cut the price of the tests to €2.99 from Saturday, after initially offering them for €24.99 for a pack of five – €5 per test.

McCauley pharmacies have also said they are cutting the price of a box of five tests from €24 to €15, working out at €3 per test.

Tests currently cost between €4.50 and and €8 each from Irish retailers.

As the first food retailer to bring antigen tests to the market back in April, Lidl has announced that it will now offer single antigen tests for less than €3 from this Saturday.

Lidl employees are also offered free antigen tests weekly in an effort to protect staff.

The chief executive of Lidl said he believes that making antigen tests affordable and accessible for everyone is the “right thing to do”.

John Paul Scally said: “We believe that making these affordable and accessible for everyone is the right thing to do. We are fortunate to have a huge network of 171 stores right across the country, with over 1.5million shoppers in weekly.”

The tests will be priced at €2.99 and will be available to purchase from the tills. Lidl urges all shoppers to continue to follow all public health advice and wear a mask when shopping in stores.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said last week that a subsidised price on antigen tests would be available “very shortly”.

Government Ministers have ruled out making antigen tests free for the public unlike many of their European counterparts.

People could have to pay up to €4 for a Government subsidised antigen test under proposals which are not yet finalised.

Currently the HSE is sending out free antigen tests to close contacts who are fully vaccinated.

The testing programme is also due to start in schools next week and antigen tests will also be available to teachers and special needs assistants (SNA).

McCauley has also announced price reductions across its range of antigen testing products.

From Friday, the Boson range of antigen tests will be available in all McCauley pharmacies. A single test which previously cost €6 will now be sold for €5 and a pack of five which previously cost €24 will now be sold for €15.

The chief executive of McCauley said he believes antigen tests can provide reassurance to the public as society continues to reopen.

Tony McEntee said: “McCauley believes antigen tests complement existing measures and can provide added reassurance as society continues to reopen provided that they are used in accordance with public health advice.”

“We believe community pharmacy and indeed our pharmacists can play an active role in providing the best advice and guidance on the correct use and application of these tests. We believe that our pharmacists’ advice can best be supported by a public information campaign on their effective and appropriate us,” he said.