Resident in a disability centre 'not protected' from 89 abusive incidents - watchdog
A resident in a disability centre experienced 89 abusive incidents last year due to the failure to deal with the behavioural issues of other residents, an inspection report has revealed.
The inspection of the centre in Glasthule in Dublin run by the St John of God found it was not dealing properly with the behavioural problems linked to the residents’ distress.
Some staff members had not completed training or refresher training in the area of behaviour support and there were high numbers of relief staff employed at the centre.
At least 177 incidents of abuse were recorded in 2029, the report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (hiqa) showed.
Examples of incidents included aggressive behaviour, shouting and the use of insulting language towards residents which were due to the distress of other residents.
Hiqa published 25 inspection reports on designated centres for people with disabilities. Of these 25 inspections, inspectors found a good level of compliance with the regulations and standards in 20 centres, including in centres operated by Peter Bradley Foundation; Praxis care; RehabCare; S O S Kilkenny; St Aidan’s Day Care Centre; St Catherine’s Association; St Christopher’s Services; St John of God Community Services; St Michael’s House; Sunbeam House Services; Walkinstown Association For People With An Intellectual Disability; and Western Care Association.
At the time of inspection, the provider was ensuring a good standard of support and care that met residents’ needs in these 20 centres.
Inspectors identified non-compliance with the regulations and standards on five inspections.
An inspection of a RehabCare centre found that ineffective systems were in place for the oversight and management of residents’ finances and safeguarding concerns.
Two centres operated by Saint Patrick’s Centre (Kilkenny) required improvements to strengthen governance and management and to ensure staff received relevant training to meet residents’ needs.
Inspectors identified areas of non-compliance with the regulations in two St John of God Community Services centres. Due to the changing needs of residents in one centre, further work was required to ensure care plans were up to date and that the premises could meet residents’ needs. A follow-up inspection of another centre operated by this provider found persistent non-compliances in areas such as arrangements to protect residents from safeguarding risks, safety, residents’ rights and welfare, and these issues were impacting on residents.
Online Editors