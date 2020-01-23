Resident in a disability centre 'not protected' from 89 abusive incidents - watchdog

A resident in a disability centre experienced 89 abusive incidents last year due to the failure to deal with the behavioural issues of other residents, an inspection report has revealed.

The inspection of the centre in Glasthule in Dublin run by the St John of God found it was not dealing properly with the behavioural problems linked to the residents’ distress.

Some staff members had not completed training or refresher training in the area of behaviour support and there were high numbers of relief staff employed at the centre.

At least 177 incidents of abuse were recorded in 2029, the report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (hiqa) showed.

