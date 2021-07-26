Researchers want to hear from people who have had unusual psychological symptoms during pandemic

Researchers in NUI Galway are seeking people who have experienced unusual symptoms during the pandemic for a new psychological study.

Experiences can range from a feeling of detachment from the body, or the world around them, to a change in taste or smell, seeing different colours or shades, haziness, IBS, and headaches.

Researchers are investigating whether psychological factors can contribute to medically unexplained physical symptoms and a sense of disconnection.

“We’re looking for adults, both who have had covid-19 and didn’t have it. We’re really interested to see if they are having any unusual experiences,” said Dr Jonathan Egan, clinical psychologist at NUI Galway.

“It’s hard having the idea of a virus that could kill us, but then when it seems to be having neurological symptoms, heart symptoms, gut symptoms, we want to be able to differentiate between the psychological aspects post covid,” he said.

These recurring symptoms that have no medical explanation occur commonly in adults and have been found to be higher during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly amongst frontline healthcare staff.

Dr Egan said people may feel “off”, not aware of their emotions, and may be suffering from acute stress due to the pandemic. Other experiences or symptoms can include social anxiety, memory loss, or the feeling of Deja vu.

“We think people have lost themselves during covid, they aren’t integrated, or they mightn’t feel like themselves,” he said.

“When people get into that state it’s very hard to get out of it, it’s like they can’t log back into themselves and maybe in a few years’ time they will look back and say, I wasn’t myself back then,” he said.

Dr Egan said the stress hormone cortisol is a large factor in the symptoms, which causes an increase in heart rate and blood pressure.

“If your stressed or frightened, it makes your mind, thoughts, emotions, and sense of body separate from itself,” he said.

Researchers in NUI Galway are looking for about 1,000 people to fill out an online questionnaire. Participants will be asked about their current wellbeing, how integrated and connected they feel with themselves and the world, and participants will be asked about any non-medically explained symptoms and past experiences of physical or emotional abuse.

Those interested can take the survey here:

https://bit.ly/3evzSdi