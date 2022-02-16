The removal of private practice from public hospitals is to go ahead and a €300m waiting list action plan will be brought to Government next week, Department of Health secretary-general Robert Watt said today.

It is hoped that that by the end of this year, the number of patients on active waiting lists will be “at its lowest point since the beginning of Covid”.

He said that removing private income from public hospitals will require legislation and further discussions with the consultant bodies.

Talks are ongoing with representative bodies on the implementation of the Sláintecare Consultant Contract, which will pave the way for the removal of private care from public hospitals, ensuring patients are treated on the basis of clinical need and not ability to pay.

Mr Watt said the proposed waiting list plan will set out actions to deliver further reductions in waiting lists, address backlogs, stem future growth, and lay the foundations for future reform actions.

It will also set out where additional funding will be allocated.

Funding of €350m has been committed to support the 2022 Waiting List Action Plan, €200m is to support waiting list initiatives.

Mr Watt said €150m is to go to the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF), an increase of €50m over last year.

He was appearing before the committee with HSE chief Paul Reid to account for progress in Sláintecare, the plan to reform the health service.

It comes after a tough week for the HSE, which was accused of sloppy financial accounting and “fake targets” for staff recruitment by senior Department of Health officials.

Mr Watt said this year it is estimated over 1.5 million people will be added to the waiting lists and “this reflects normal additions and an acceleration in presentations due to deferrals caused by Covid”.

“Under this proposed plan, the HSE and the NTPF propose to deliver services to remove many more patients from active waiting lists. We estimate that this will be the largest level of activity ever delivered and will result in a significant reduction in these waiting lists,” he said.

"It is hoped that that by the end of 2022, the number of patients on active waiting lists will be at its lowest point since the beginning of Covid.”

Reducing lists will also require further capacity enhancements and ultimately plans are progressing for new elective hospitals in Cork, Galway and Dublin that will cater for up to 940,000 planned procedures and operations every year.

It will also demand ongoing change and reform to increase productivity, he said.

“In addition, it will require progress on ensuring that all patients are treated in public hospitals on the basis of need and not their insurance status.

"This will free up capacity in public hospitals but also ensure a more equitable system. Removing private income from public hospitals will require legislation and further discussions with the consultant bodies.

"Talks are ongoing with representative bodies on the implementation of the Sláintecare Consultant Contract, which will pave the way for the removal of private care from public hospitals, ensuring that patients are treated on the basis of clinical need and not ability to pay.

“Though the HSE delivers approximately 3.3 million outpatient appointments, more than one million day cases and 82,000 elective discharges each year, demand continues to exceed capacity in many specialties and I fully accept that patients are waiting too long to be seen.”

Mr Reid said during the pandemic, outpatient waiting lists grew by 98,000, inpatient/day cases waiting lists grew by 9,000 and endoscopy waiting lists grew by 10,000.

“Working with the HSE and NTPF, the Department of Health published a Waiting List Action Plan in October 2021 focused of providing additional procedures through public and private hospitals by the end of 2021 to reduce waiting lists,” he said.

"By the end of December, the outpatient waiting list decreased by 35,000 (-5pc) with a 21pc reduction in those waiting 18-plus months. There was only a slight decrease in the inpatient/day case waiting list due to the significant effect the cancellation of elective surgeries due to Covid-19 and ED pressures had; and a decrease of 5,400 (-17pc) in the endoscopy waiting list.

“A plan to improve waiting lists and achieve Sláintecare access targets is being developed with Department of Health, clinical and managerial colleagues. Essential to the reform of ‘scheduled care’ is the redesign of care in the community.

“We are also aiming to redesign acute care pathways by engaging wherever possible new technologies and innovative service delivery models.

“Significant progress has been made to modernise and implement over 70 clinical pathways within 16 clinical specialties (representing over 90pc of the acute waiting lists).

“A Waiting List Plan for 2022 is currently in development and the HSE welcomes the additional funding of €200m which will be focused on delivering additional capacity,” he added.