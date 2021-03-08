Some 44pc of remote workers are logging longer hours at home while 65pc feel pressure to stay connected afterward.

According to a new survey released by Laya healthcare, Irish workers working from home have clocked 300 million overtime hours since the beginning of the pandemic.

On average, employees are working 22 hours overtime per month.

The study, which surveyed 1,000 Irish employees and 180 HR leaders, also revealed that 43pc of remote workers are experiencing frequent stress, and with at least another month of Level 5 restrictions employers should be wary of employee burnout.

Out of the HR leaders surveyed, 69pc said managing mental wellbeing is now their biggest challenge.

Some 79pc of employees said they would get the Covid vaccine if available and 70pc believe they should be vaccinated before returning to work.

Sinéad Proos, Head of Health and Wellbeing at Laya healthcare, said she is seeing “worrying signs of deteriorating morale among employees”.

She said this is due in part to less social interaction with colleagues, the struggle to self-motivate, and having to be ‘always-on’.

“Our latest barometer shows that employee motivation and maintaining organisational culture are becoming more notable issues compared to six months ago, with a greater number of employees now citing the loss of workplace bonding as their top challenge of working from home,” she added.

"There is an overwhelming feeling of being stuck in stasis — some say the hopeful start to 2021 has failed to materialise while almost half of workers feel stuck in their current employment, wanting to change jobs but held back because of lack of opportunities.

"Employers also indicated that effective communication is a challenge, and this has a real knock-on effect - if workers aren’t feeling communicated to, and supported, this can lend itself to the feeling of stagnation”.

Ms Proos said organisations need to manage their expectations around the vaccinations, sick leave and the future of work post-pandemic.

"Over even in 10 employees (74pc) believe the workforce should be vaccinated before returning to work and an encouraging 79pc said they would get it if available,” she added,

"It is critical employers support workers by communicating the facts around vaccinations, directing them to trusted sources of updated information.”

