'Remarkable journey and recovery' - young man becomes first person in Ireland to undergo liver and double lung transplant

A YOUNG Limerick man has become the first person in Ireland to undergo a liver and double lung transplant.

'Remarkable journey and recovery'

Robert Sheahan (29), who has cystic fibrosis, suffered a serious deterioration in health and was dependant on oxygen before he received the life-saving gift.

The Askeaton native had the two transplants in the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

He spoke today of how two surgical transplant teams - one from the Mater and the other from St Vincent’s University Hospital completed Irish medical history during a ten hour marathon operation in early summer.

He said: “In the summer of 2018, I had the first of three lung collapses and had to be rushed to hospital in a pretty dramatic way.

“The previous December, after the third collapse, I was transferred by ambulance to the Mater Hospital which became my home for the next eight months.”

Robert Sheahan pictured here with his two transplant consultants, Mr Lars Nölke and Mr Emir Hoti Picture Conor McCabe Photography

One of the complications of his cystic fibrosis was that it affected his liver.

Lars Nölke, Head of Heart and Lung transplantation unit at the Mater, said Robert’s lungs were failing when he was admitted to the Mater.

His liver function was so poor that he would not have been able to withstand a lung transplant only.

This led to the transplant team at the Mater began discussing the potential to transplant both liver and lungs at the same time with the team from liver transplant team from St Vincent’s.

“This was a life saving treatment for Robert as I don’t believe he would have been able to leave the hospital without the double lung and liver transplant.

“The team here at the Mater worked very closely with our colleagues at St Vincent’s planning the protocols for every scenario imaginable. After much discussion and hard work, we were ready to put Robert on the active transplant list.”

Robert was put on the active transplant list and the rest was a whirlwind after suitable organs became available.

Emir Hoti, Director of National Liver Transplant Programme at St Vincent’s said they transplanted the liver first.

When the liver transplant was complete, Lars Nölke and the Mater team took over to transplant first one lung, and then a second. Approximately 15 medical professionals, from anesthesiologists to scrub nurses were involved in the ten hour operation.

A few days later Robert woke up in the intensive care unit on his 29th birthday.

He was discharged home in August and has thrived since.

“I’m very grateful to the person who decided to donate their organs - without them, I might have a very different prognosis, instead I am looking forward to being able to travel and see some of the world next year.

“Recently a company who supplied me with the oxygen equipment I had to use regularly came to take it all away as I no longer need it and that was a real rite of passage.”

Prof Jim Egan Director HSE Organ Donation Transplant Ireland said, “Organ donation saves lives. Robert’s remarkable journey and recovery and the fact that this is the first double lung and liver transplant in Ireland is only made possible through organ donation. We would ask everyone to discuss this life saving issue with their families.”

