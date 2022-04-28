Religious Sisters of Charity transfer shares in St Vincent’s Healthcare group to new company as order will have ‘no role’ in new maternity hospital

The Religious Sisters of Charity’s (RSC) shareholding in the St Vincent ‘s Healthcare Group (SVHG) has today been transferred to a new company.

It is another step in the plan to build the new National Maternity Hospital at St Vincent’s Hospital campus in Dublin.

“We will have no role in the future of the new independent charity, the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group... or the new National Maternity Hospital,” Sr Patricia Lenihan, superior general, of the Religious Sisters of Charity, said.

She wished SVHG well in continuing to provide healthcare serving the needs of the people of Ireland.

“Our sisters will continue to work with local communities in Ireland and abroad.

"We will continue to care for people who are sick and/or poor, those nearing the end of life, people who are homeless, refugees and those who are victims of human trafficking as well as carrying on our work to develop and deliver education programmes.”

SVHG confirmed today the completion of the legal transfer of the religious group’s shareholding to new company, St Vincent’s Holdings CLG.

This company will lease the new National Maternity Hospital to the State when it is built at the St Vincent’s Hospital campus.

The legal framework around the hospital has been given the go ahead by the HSE, but former master Dr Peter Boylan is among those with serious concerns about its religious ethos and freedom to carry out all procedures.

A memo is yet to go Cabinet on the legal framework.

James Menton, chair of SVHG, said: “Today is very significant for St Vincent’s Healthcare Group and for Ireland’s healthcare sector.

“The Sisters’ role in the development of modern healthcare for Irish people from all walks of life cannot be underestimated and we thank them sincerely for their commitment, dedication and service.

“Moreover we are very grateful to them for vesting substantial and valued healthcare facilities in the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group, as represented by shareholders’ funds in SVHG of €204mm as at December 31 2020.

“ We wish them well in their ongoing charitable work both in Ireland and abroad.”

He said while today heralds a new era for SVHG, it marks no change in the dedication to serve patients and their families.

“Our 5,000 employees are dedicated in providing world class medical care to people from across Ireland,” he said.

“In 2021, there were over 500,000 attendances in our three hospitals and more than 12.5 million tests were conducted in our laboratories.

"We will continue to develop our healthcare facilities and services in the future to provide the best possible care to our patients and their families”.

In a statement, SVHG said St Vincent’s Holdings CLG was a new company established by the group.

It is a not for profit with charitable status company.

Its director are Prof Michael Keane, Sharen McCabe and Dr David Brophy.

It’s aims are to be a “valuable part of an Irish healthcare system” that achieves best outcomes for patients and their families regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender or personal means.

It also aims to advance healthcare in Ireland, to benefit the community, by promoting medical education, medical research and patient care in all areas of medicine.