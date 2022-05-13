Release ‘Vatican papers’ on new NMH, former master demands

The so-called Vatican papers around the new National Maternity Hospital must be released before the Cabinet signs off on a deal to build the new facility on the St Vincent’s Hospital campus, former master Dr Peter Boylan told the Oireachtas Health Committee yesterday.

He also revealed the board of governors of the current National Maternity Hospital (NMH) in Holles Street have yet to hold an emergency general meeting to vote that that entity would “cease to exist”.

Although the Cabinet looks set to give the go-ahead on Tuesday to the relocation deal to build a new hospital at St Vincent’s, Dr Boylan said: “The NMH governors have not yet been asked to vote for the dissolution of the 1903 Charter, nor the required Act of the Oireachtas passed.”

He said the Religious Sisters of Charity’s shareholding transfer to St Vincent’s Holdings, the charity which will oversee the hospital when it moves to the St Vincent’s campus, required them to apply for Vatican permission under the mandatory Canon Law, 1291 procedure of “alienation”.

He told the committee: “Vatican permission was conditional on the Sisters observing certain specified canon laws. The St Vincent’s companies bind them to uphold the values of Mother Mary Aikenhead, the founder of the order.

“The concern about Catholic ethos is too acute to proceed unless and until there is full scrutiny of all correspondence between Ireland and Rome.”

Dublin solicitor Simon McGarr said the most problematic phrase in the documents around the agreement is “clinically appropriate”.

It would clear up the potential for ambiguity if all parties – the State, the HSE and St Vincent’s – agree to remove it entirely, he said.

He suggested the lease between the HSE and St Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG) provides for SVHG to own the hospital and the buildings.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has insisted the agreement will allow for all legally permissible procedures to be performed.

The current master of the NMH at Holles Street, Dr Shane Higgins, told the committee: “It has been difficult to hear claims both in the media and in this room that my fervent support for the proposed move to Elm Park is some kind surrender to the church.

“Legitimate concerns are welcome and deserve every consideration, but we must also deal in facts, and I am alarmed by the combination of emotive misinformation and misunderstanding that prevails.”