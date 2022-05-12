Release Vatican correspondence before new National Maternity Hospital can be built, former master Peter Boylan says

The new National Maternity Hospital should not go ahead until all correspondence from the Vatican is released, former master Dr Peter Boylan told the Oireachtas health committee today.

He said the Religious Sisters of Charity’s shareholding transfer to St Vincent’s Holdings, the charity which will oversee the hospital when it moves to the St Vincent’s campus, required them to apply for Vatican permission under the mandatory Canon Law 1291 (procedure of “alienation”).

He told the committee: “Vatican permission was conditional on the Sisters observing certain specified canon laws. The St Vincent’s companies bind them to uphold the values of Mother Mary Aikenhead, the founder of the order.

“The concern about Catholic ethos is too acute to proceed unless and until there is full scrutiny of all correspondence between Ireland and Rome.

“The Government should directly ask the new owners of St Vincent’s Holdings – Dr David Brophy, Professor Michael Keane and Sharen McCabe – why they cannot gift, as the Sisters of Charity said they would in 2017, or sell the land to the State,” he added.

“Specifically, do the conditions set down by the Vatican preclude St Vincent’s Holdings from gifting or selling the land?

“Prior agreement on the services must include a specified list of procedures including but not limited to abortion, elective sterilisation, assisted fertility and gender realignment surgery, and any procedure that becomes legal in the future.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, senior doctors in the current hospital and HSE advisers yesterday insisted all legally permissible procedure will be delivered in the hospital.

Dr Boylan said it is incorrect to suggest that the constitution would have to be revisited every time a new treatment or procedure becomes legally permissible.

The phrase “clinically appropriate” is a major red flag. Providing healthcare on the basis of this test removes autonomy from women and gives the sole decision-making capacity to doctors.

“These words qualify access to services and enshrine justification for refusing legally permissible treatments,” Dr Boylan said.

He referred to a letter from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly which is a perfect example of “clinically required” – interchangeable in medical practice with clinically appropriate – in action, denying patients legally permissible services.

It said that St Vincent’s University Hospital has carried out sterilisation procedures when it is clinically required to do so, but not for the exclusive purpose of sterilisation.

Dr Boylan said the original plan to co-locate the NMH as an independent stand-alone hospital at Elm Park “has been shredded”.

The existing National Maternity Hospital would cease to exist, but the mechanisms to do this have not yet commenced. The NMH governors have not yet been asked to vote for the dissolution of the 1903 Charter, nor the required Act of the Oireachtas passed. NMH staff would be employed by NMH DAC, whose board would have minority NMH representation and be subsidiary to SVHG, he added.

“The Master would be relegated to one clinical director of four in the group. SVHG would own 99 NMH DAC shares. The minister of the day would have one share. The NMH would have none,” he said.

St Vincent’s would nominate one-third of members of the NMH DAC board as well as the chair of that board on a rotating basis every three out of nine years. There would only be three NMH directors, one of whom would be the master – as opposed to reporting to the board, Dr Boylan added.

“The CEO of the HSE is not a board member. There is no security against a future conservative minister for health appointing three conservative State directors. This is not independence,” he said.

Dr Boylan added that “the HSE’s business case is undergoing review by the Department of Health as part of new rules to prevent a repeat of the huge National Children’s Hospital budget overrun”.

"I am reliably informed that the HSE is unable to put a final figure on the cost but believes it is rising by more than €10 million every month.”

He added that a spending audit by the Comptroller & Auditor General has not been completed.

"Delays to the project have been caused by St Vincent’s withdrawing co-operation between 2014-2016, during which there were three mediation processes,” Dr Boylan said. “Delay in the Sisters of Charity completing the three stages of their alienation – canon law application, civil law registration and HSE approval, and delay in producing legal documents.”