Registration opens for free GP care for 6 and 7-year-olds

Parents and guardians can now register for free GP care for children aged six and seven.

It is an extension of an existing scheme which provided GP Visit Cards for children up to the age of five.

The expansion of the scheme will make an additional 78,000 children eligible for free GP care across the country.

Families with children who turned six after July 1, 2023, will have their child’s GP visit card automatically extended.

If a child turned 6 before July 1, they need to be registered for the new under eight GP visit card.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the Government is “committed to making healthcare affordable for families.”

“This expansion of the GP Visit Card scheme marks a significant milestone as we provide families with access to free GP care for children up to 7 years old, extending care for an extra 2 years of a child’s life,” he said.

“I am committed to ensuring that cost will not be a barrier for children’s healthcare. Ensuring that children in Ireland can visit their GP for free gives them access to healthcare at the right time to help ensure their long-term health and wellbeing.”

Minister Donnelly said the move represents “an important step towards universal healthcare.”

A GP visit card covers free GP visits, assessments at ages two and five, GP home visits, out-of-hours urgent GP care and care for children with asthma.

Applications for eligible children can be made to the HSE online, via post or via email.

The scheme’s expansion is supported by an agreement reached between the Department of Health, the HSE and the Irish Medical Organisation last month.

A series of financial supports for GPs were put in place under the agreement.

Free GP care for children aged under 6 was first introduced in July 2015, covering over 270,000 children.

Meanwhile, a further 430,000 people earning up to the median household income of €47,000 will become eligible for free GP care later this year.

Applications for free GP care under the median-income expansion will take place in two phases on September 11 and November 13.