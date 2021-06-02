Registration on the Covid-19 vaccine portal opens for 40 to 44-year-olds from today, June 2.

Those aged 44 will be allowed to register on the portal for a jab from today.

Then from tomorrow 43-year-olds can register and on Friday 42-year-olds can register.

While 41-year-olds can register on Saturday and from Sunday 40-year olds will be able to register.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly joked that it’s the only morning 44-year-olds will wake up and be thankful of their age.

"Let’s face it, if you’re 44, you’ve probably never woken up and thought ‘YES, I’m 44!’ Except today,” he said.

Almost one in five adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the most up-to-date figures reveal.

On Tuesday HSE chief executive Paul Reid said that 50pc of the adult population will have received their first dose by the end of Sunday and almost 20pc will have had their second dose and be fully vaccinated.

"Our programme continues on for the rest of this quarter through June and into July. We are continuing down through the age groups on the basis set by Government,” he said.

In relation to vaccination targets, he said: “I think it is fair to say, as we are working throughout May and into June, we are aiming to have about 2.5 million of the population (vaccinated) by the end of July. So that is the target.”

Mr Reid said the “primary focus each week is what supplies do we get, and how quickly do we administer them. Right now, we are running at 95pc to 96pc of vaccines administered weekly".

He also referred to the benefits of the vaccination programme in protecting the vulnerable, saying that last week, 88pc of cases were in the under-45 age bracket, with no outbreaks in nursing homes.

The HSE boss said that almost 100pc of the population over 80 have now been vaccinated and 96pc of the age group 70 to 79.