Registration for the Covid-19 vaccine has opened up for 43-year-olds from today, June 3.

Anyone over this age and under 69 that hasn’t yet registered can still do so.

From tomorrow, 42-year-olds can register while 41-year-olds can register on Saturday and from Sunday 40-year olds will be able to register.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly wrote: “From today: Those who are age 43 can register for a Covid-19 vaccine.

"It's a really simple process - https://vaccine.hse.ie or call 1850 24 1850. Remember registration remains open for everyone age 43-69.”

From today: Those who are age 43 can register for a COVID-19 vaccine. It's a really simple process - https://t.co/6iDV9WWnQH or call 1850 24 1850



Remember registration remains open for everyone age 43-69. pic.twitter.com/GyXOzdcsdm — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) June 3, 2021

Almost one in five adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the most up-to-date figures reveal.

On Tuesday HSE chief executive Paul Reid said that 50pc of the adult population will have received their first dose by the end of Sunday and almost 20pc will have had their second dose and be fully vaccinated.

"Our programme continues on for the rest of this quarter through June and into July. We are continuing down through the age groups on the basis set by Government,” he said.

In relation to vaccination targets, he said: “I think it is fair to say, as we are working throughout May and into June, we are aiming to have about 2.5 million of the population (vaccinated) by the end of July. So that is the target.”

Mr Reid said the “primary focus each week is what supplies do we get, and how quickly do we administer them. Right now, we are running at 95pc to 96pc of vaccines administered weekly".

He also referred to the benefits of the vaccination programme in protecting the vulnerable, saying that last week, 88pc of cases were in the under-45 age bracket, with no outbreaks in nursing homes.

The HSE boss said that almost 100pc of the population over 80 have now been vaccinated and 96pc of the age group 70 to 79.