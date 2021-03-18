Reduction in virus spread is stalling, HSE chief warns

The reduction in the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has stalled and there are early warning signals the "brakes have been put on improvement" in curbing the spread of the virus, the HSE warned today.

HSE chief Paul Reid said there was an increase of 9 per cent in people being tested for the virus in the past week .

There were 345 people with the virus in hospital today, the same as last week.

However, intensive care units are continuing to see a decline.

Read More

There were 582 new Covid cases on Thursday, but no new deaths reported.

He was speaking as the HSE said it would resume the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine as soon as possible.

The European Medicines Agency, which examined reports of a number of unusual blood clots in people who received the vaccine in other countries, said today the benefits outweigh the risks.

The decision will now be analysed by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee here and the chief medical officer before the roll-out resumes.

Mr Reid said some hospitals already have stocks and deliveries would also have to be mobilised as well as new appointments set up.

The hope is to prioritise around 30,000 people whose appointments were cancelled pending the investigation of the vaccine's safety this week.

Meanwhile, HSE chief operations officer Ann O'Connor said some healthcare workers have received a Covid-19 vaccine out of sequence although they were not eligible on priority grounds.

"Our message to the whole system is to follow the sequencing. Where we are alerted to the fact that is not happening we will respond,” she said.

David Walsh, who is overseeing the vaccination roll-out, said under the current system a healthcare worker enters their name in a vaccination portal and states if they are on a priority list.

However, there is no way of verifying they are in the correct sequence and the system relies on a physical person-to-person check at the point of vaccination.

"We don't have a method of forensically examining each entry in the portal to see if they are as they describe themselves,” he said.

HSE clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said some receptionists and non-medical workers are very exposed.

"We see the fall in infections in health care setting and the collapse in infection in healthcare workers. Cleaners and people giving out meals are also at risk,” Dr Henry said.

The HSE has around 49,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in its cold chain and is due to get another deliver of 10,000.

Around 620,000 people in the country now have received a Covid-19 vaccine and by the end of next week around half the over 70s - 250,000 people - should have received at least their first dose.

Read More

Online Editors