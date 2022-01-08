Record 26,122 new Covid-19 cases confirmed – highest daily number since pandemic began

A further 26,122 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health, the highest daily number since the pandemic began.

The previous highest was reached two days ago on January 6 with 23,817 cases.

There are now 917 people in hospital and 83 in ICU.

This is down 19 in hospital since yesterday and down one in intensive care.

From today, the HSE said children aged between five and 11 who registered for a vaccine on the portal will be offered an appointment for their first dose.

Children are being administered two doses of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks apart.

Those who have a compromised immune system will be given a third dose 28 days after their second vaccine.

Dr Lucy Jessop, director of public health at the HSE’s National Immunisation office, said 77,000 children in this cohort have registered for a vaccine.

Dr Jessop told RTÉ’s Saturday with Katie Hannon that she doesn’t believe there’s vaccine hesitancy among parents but they are taking their time to consider the information.

"They want to make sure it's safe for their children,” she said.

"We have launched our information campaign a few weeks ago to give parents time to look into that information."

Dr Jessop said the vaccine is very highly recommended for children who are at high risk for severe Covid, but it’s also important for children that aren’t.

She said over the last two years just over 200 children have been hospitalised in Ireland with the virus.

"Of those who were hospitalised, 70pc didn't have an underlying condition,” Dr Jessop said.

"So although having an underlying condition would put you at increased risk of needing hospitalisation, some children who were previously well needed to be hospitalised.”